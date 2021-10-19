News

Cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin shines again: reached 50 thousand, up 46%

Bitcoin, a positive week for cryptocurrencies: they fly to 50 thousand euros, up by 46%

There digital currency par excellence, the bitcoin, after fluctuating periods, between exploits and low blows, it is back in the spotlight of the market, conquering large segments of the public and generally increasing the (positive) sentiment of investors. The photograph of the last and (great) weeks comes directly from Orlando Merone (see photo), Country Manager for Italy of Bitpanda, Austrian company specializing in the purchase and sale of digital assets: in the last seven days we have witnessed a real exploit: the cryptocurrency has reached 50 thousand euros, reaching its highest level since mid-April.

Bitpanda Orlando Merone BitcoinOrlando Merone, Bitpanda Country Manager for Italy

Its range went from 40% to 46% in the past two weeks, again reaching a market cap of € 0.9T. Overall, bitcoin closed the strongest range in 22 weeks: just 10% off its ATH, recovering 100% from its May crash. A figure that shows how in reality the grip of China only had a temporary effect.

The United States became the world leader in Bitcoin mining after the industry crackdown in China, according to the Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance (CCAF). The latest data from the CCAF shows that the US accounts for 35.4% of the global hashrate – the world’s total computational power used to mine BTC – which is more than double the 16.8% recorded at the end of April. Kazakhstan and Russia follow the United States with shares of 18.1% and 11%, respectively, compared to 8.2% and 6.8% in April. According to the data, China’s dominance in the Bitcoin mining industry peaked at over 75% in September 2019, meaning the minining industry is now more distributed around the world than before, reports the Bitpanda.

