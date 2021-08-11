Cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin: the interest of institutional investors is growing

Thanks to growing interest from institutional investors, the dominance of large Bitcoin transactions has increased from 30% in 2020 to over 65% in 2021.

To make the picture of the situation, as reported by Cryptonomist.ch, is the analyst of the on-chain market Glassnode: “The dominance of large Bitcoin transactions (amounting to over a million dollars) has increased from 30% in 2020 to over 65% in 2021. This reflects a growing share of institutional interest, and the transfer of capital across the network Bitcoin “. In its on-chain report Glassnode reported its data on the crypto queen, revealing that big Bitcoin transactions dominate the scene.

While on the one hand the transactions of large institutional investors continue to grow, on the other hand transactions under one million dollars have decreased, with a dominance from 70% to around 30% -40%.

Institutional investor capital prefers the Bitcoin network

Dominating the Bitcoin scene are holders, accumulators, strategies that are usually not interesting for small traders in this ever-expanding crypto market. Indeed, rather favored by institutional investors as well.

Only in this August 2021, JPMorgan Chase launched its own fund on bitcoin. The largest bank in the United States has therefore started offering its Private Bank clients the new bitcoin products for its first time.

Not only the Bitcoin ETFs, for years postponed to American territory, are instead been approved in Europe, again this month. This is the Melanion BTC Equities Universe Ucits ETF, listed on Euronext in Paris.

ETFs are financial instruments that facilitate access to crypto precisely for institutional investors.

Not to mention the great success of Grayscale which issued its Bitcoin-related shares, the GBTC which continue to attract large investors. From the banking giant Morgan Stanley to the rock star of equity investments Cathie Wood, and many others.