Cryptocurrencies, Bitpanda: Beginning of 2022 in red, Bitcoin dominance falls

Bitcoin and most of the top 10 altcoins started 2022 in red, with bearish pressure strengthening and with the Crypto Fear & Greed index at 15. During the first five days of the year the largest cryptocurrency by capitalization market was in the balance, above its support level of 41,000 euros, before dropping to 4,000 on Wednesday. The daily charts show that Bitcoin has been trading within the descending wedge pattern, which is considered a sign of bullish movement, as of December 21st. Btc also failed to break out of the bearish pattern. This is the scenario outlined by the analysis of Orlando Merone, country manager of Bitpanda in Italy. Among the macro factors that contributed to this scenario, explains the analyst, are the Fed’s tapering and the fight against inflation, which turned out to be higher than expected. Kazakhstan authorities have declared a nationwide state of emergency and shut down internet access, forcing many Bitcoin miners to go offline. Kazakhstan, in fact, is the second country in the world for Bitcoin hash mining rate: during the network outage, the hash rate dropped from a maximum of 194 EH / s – reached on January 4 – to a minimum of 168 EH / s. Altcoins also fell, following the trend of the BTC. Despite the difficult moment at the beginning of the year, the sentiment of analysts remains positive: Btc and Eth will once again be decisive players in the cryptocurrency market in 2022. The total market cap of Bitcoin is 774 billion euros, with a total market domination of the 39.3%. This percentage has continued to decline and is currently at its lowest since May 2018. In January of the same year, during the great crash of the cryptocurrency market, Btc’s dominance stood at 33%. Link shows great signs of recovery Although the cryptocurrency market is facing a phase of volatility with the start of the new year, some players, such as Chainlink, are showing great signs of recovery. Link, currently trading at around € 21, is among the best performing tokens so far in 2022, with an increase of around 30%. At the beginning of the year, the price was set at 16 euros. The Relative Strength Index is in a clear uptrend and is positioned above 50 on the daily chart – a sign of how this positive momentum can be prolonged.

Cardano is among the most developed projects on GitHub in 2021. ADA’s price has recently experienced a pullback, but Cardano’s development has not stopped, becoming one of the most developed on GitHub in 2021 with over 140,000 events. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson revealed that 127 projects are being developed on the blockchain, predicting that the number of Ada users could increase by 10 times thanks to the planned NFT projects on the network. After Alonzo’s Hard Fork, Cardano worked on a layer 2 scaling solution called Hydra. Another project in the pipeline is Ispo (Initial Stake Pool Offering), a mechanism that allows users to delegate their crypto to a protocol, obtaining in exchange the tokens of the project they financed. A somewhat slow start to the year also for Ethereum, which lost ground in the recent sell-off and fell below 3,000 euros for the first time in almost 3 months. Last year, however, Ethereum had overtaken Bitcoin by a large margin. Best survived the crash better than many other altcoins, even growing relative to Bitcoin. The Best / Btc pair is trading at 0.00002423, its highest in the past three weeks. Bet 2.0 will launch soon and the loyalty program will be updated with new VIP levels, weekly Best rewards and the new Best Stimulus program.