Cryptocurrencies can change the world, those who hope and those who fear

from Giovanni Perrone and Simone Stellato

ROME – In recent years, the exponential growth of technological progress and the constant stimuli to digitization to which we are constantly exposed, have changed many aspects of our daily life. While it remains true that entire sectors have had to readjust to the new market logic, it is also true that one of these was hit by a real revolution. We are talking about the branch economic-financial and the opportunity that this sector is facing these days: the blockchain.

Born as a technology underlying cryptocurrencies, over time the blockchain has shown all its potential thanks to its fundamental characteristics. Among the many advantages offered by the blockchain, the one that has certainly made countries around the world raise their antennas is related to traceability. All transactions within this large distributed ledger that is the blockchain can be perfectly “monitored” and controlled. Furthermore, thanks to the blockchain, money exchange can happen much faster and much safer compared to now. This is why in an economy that is inevitably digitizing, the constant search for simple, fast and safe tools to send, exchange and receive money has become a priority.

Nowadays everyone – from states to big technological giants like Facebook and Amazon – understanding the potential of the blockchain, would like to issue their own digital currency. The dream of the Internet currency, of a currency that goes beyond time and space, that everyone can exchange regardless of borders and that becomes hegemon all over the world. They are the so-called CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency), digital currencies that would exploit the advantages offered by the blockchain, but would still be issued by a central body.

For the United States, this is a real war to keep the dollar as the reference currency; for the others, on the other hand, a digital currency of this type would allow the state that issues it to emphasize its sovereignty by untying the fate of its country from those of the dollar made in the USA. In fact, “dedollarization” is an increasingly sought-after goal by many nations: with the introduction of these currencies, the States aim to become independent in order to free themselves from any kind of foreign monetary yoke. Perhaps a dream but this is what we need to keep in mind also to understand the reason for so many attacks.

Among the larger countries that are already in an advanced stage of testing CBDCs, one cannot fail

mention theto China, for many already ready to launch the digital yuan (eYuan) in the course of 2022, having already “tested” the currency within the financial circuit of their country. Also eNaira, what should be the Nigerian CBDC, is at a very advanced stage of tests and verifications. In Brazil, as well as throughout South America, other countries are discussing CBDCs and accelerating to test and use these new digital tools.

In Europe, times are longer, perhaps out of prudence and perhaps even a pinch of fear. The decision will be made in the course of 2022 and only then will the first prototype be launched, which will be ready starting from the second half of this decade. The objective seems clear: the possibility of verifying and controlling all transactions via blockchain would allow the State and the Central Bank that issue their own CBDC to increase centralization and an increasingly rigid control of citizens’ finances.

It would seem that the only problem to be solved is that of privacy. Wrong answer. Just yesterday, the inflation data in the United States came out which registered a 6.8% in the last year, a figure that was not so high since 1982. The black swan Covid has meant that the American Federal Reserve and the ECB they were faced with only one option: to save the economy from disaster it was necessary – and must – print more money. In South American, African and Asian countries, inflation often travels at unimaginable rates of three or four digits per year. Do you really think that the citizens of these countries – where banknotes are now paper waste – agree with the CBDC? That they really want to increase the power of a state that has ruined them? Could they still trust the same politicians who put them on the pavement?

If we think about it, the blockchain was initially born for a specific purpose: to free itself from intermediaries. Originally Satoshi Nakamoto, the anonymous inventor of Bitcoin, invents the first cryptocurrency for this reason: the system that is based on the trust of a few has failed, it is necessary to create a trustless one that does not need individual intermediaries and is rather based on the consensus of the majority. “Decentralizing” is the motto of the blockchain and cryptocurrencies, at least those solid, incensurable and shared. The blockchain was not created to centralize power even more in the hands of individual states, but for its opposite reason.

Now it is not surprising that China, we remember one of the most advanced countries with the tests of its CBDC, banned Bitcoin miners in May of this year, i.e. those who are involved in validating cryptocurrency transactions. It is clear that Bitcoin, born and raised with the decentralization label stuck to its forehead, does not like China. It could be said that the more a country wants to exercise control over its citizens, the more it dislikes cryptocurrencies.

It is true that Bitcoin and other similar protocols have their flaws: what they dislike seems to be above all its volatility. Looking at short-term windows, Bitcoin appears to be a crazy roller coaster, but it is also true that from its inception to today Bitcoin is simply one of the best performing financial assets in history. Poor and deflationary by its very nature (does something come to mind if you think of Venezuela and its inflation of 1500% in a year?), Bitcoin is also taking on the role of a store of value.

It seems like CBDCs are just another card in the deck. But the game always remains

the same. Using the blockchain to increase control over the citizen, to centralize more and more the

power over oneself, over a select few. What we are facing is a real race: they will do first

the states and the big tech giants to launch their own CBDC and exploit the blockchain to their advantage?

Or will cryptocurrencies and blockchain become so mainstream to convince citizens that

if there is no way to change the game, maybe it’s time to change the game?