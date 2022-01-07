Cryptocurrencies: Cardano is tailing Bitcoin’s leadership

In the third quarter of 2021, Bitcoin confirmed itself at the top of the choices of Italian investors registered on the eToro platform, while Cardano undermined Ethereum in second place thanks to a 20% increase in positions quarter on quarter.

The data provided by eToro shows that the volatility of recent months has not alienated Italian investors from cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin continues to be the most traded on the platform. However, despite maintaining the higher market capitalization, its growth is slowing. Similar to what happened in Germany and the UK, the growth rate of Bitcoin in the wallets of Italian users of the platform was only 5% in the third quarter of 2021.

In second place we find Cardano, and the third place is occupied by Ethereum. Dogecoin loses one position and falls to fourth place. Instead, XRP, TRON and IOTA are confirmed in fifth, sixth and seventh place respectively.

The largest movements in the third quarter concern minor coins, such as Algorand, Polygon and Basic Attention Token, which recorded a strong increase in the number of Italian investors. The new alt coins added to the platform have seen strong demand, with Shiba Inu debuting in 15th place, Enjin in 26th and Maker in 29th.

The words of Simon Peters, an analyst of the crypto market at eToro

“The last quarter saw profound changes in the crypto world – says Simon Peters, crypto market analyst at eToro – We have gone from a real bull run to a somewhat more circumspect market, with developments, such as China’s recent decision to ban crypto transactions, which have generated some uncertainty.

In any case, there were also important news like Cardano’s Alonzo hardfork and Ethereum’s London upgrade, which added features and scalability to both networks, which meant a few months of intense activity for both developers and developers. investors.

It is interesting to see how the demand moves. Both Ada and ETH have seen network upgrades, but for one the demand has increased, for the other not to the same extent. The most important trend takes place outside the top five, with lesser-known coins seeing the strongest growth as investors are looking for value.

While most of the press headlines continue to focus on BTC, ETH and ADA, the biggest moves are actually seen on lesser-known coins. Some investors believe that holding whole tokens or coins will perform better than owning a fraction of Bitcoin, prompting them to research similar assets such as Polygon or Algorand.

In essence, the crypto universe is expanding at an ever-increasing rate with more and more coins, tokens and use cases continuing to come to light. Although some investors will choose to remain loyal to the largest and most consolidated crypto-assets, I have no doubt that we will see more and more of them in the future looking to diversify their portfolio with alt-coins “.