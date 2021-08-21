Cryptocurrencies: Cardano over 1,300% in 2021, here’s why

All crazy for Cardano in the world of cryptocurrency. His ADA token has been running at an impressive rate in recent days, bringing the performance achieved in 2021 to more than 1,300%. With this week’s earnings, the digital currency founded by Charles Hoskinson has become the third most capitalized crypto, after Bitcoin and Ethereum, with over 75 billion market value. Trading volumes quintupled between Thursday and Friday compared to the weekly average, when more than $ 10 billion in bargaining changed hands.

Cardano: the reasons for the ADA hikes

What moved investors’ interest in the Ada di Cardano cryptocurrency? It all started when Hoskinson announced Alonzo’s update for September 12, which represents the third step of the Gougen phase of the Cardano project. The other 2 are Allegra and Mary. With Alonzo it will be possible to introduce smart contracts and decentralized finance to the platform. This will allow it to compete with Ethereum in the process of incorporating smart contracts, projecting Ada into the Olympus of cryptographic coins.

In addition, Cardano has a significant advantage over the second most capitalized crypto, that is it consumes less energy and therefore becomes more attractive for those investors who are particularly attentive to environmental aspects. In fact, when Elon Musk announced that for a climate issue, Tesla would no longer accept Bitcoin as a means of payment for the cars sold, the Ada token skyrocketed. Today, the green cryptocurrency cloths that Cardano could wear will in all likelihood constitute a workhorse in the virtual currency market.

Cardano: what it is and how it works

Cardano is a large cryptocurrency project based on the creation and management of smart contracts in the blockchain. The crypto was born following an ICO carried out on January 1, 2017, thanks to which 62 million dollars were raised. The development of the project is supervised by 3 large organizations: Input Output Hong Kong, Emurgo and Fondazione Cardano.

Each of these entities has specific and differentiated tasks. IOHK is an engineering company dealing with the academic and research side, with design responsibilities. Emurgo is a Japanese incubator engaged in promoting token commercial initiatives, as well as development and growth within the ecosystem. Cardano Foundation carries out general supervisory functions, shaping legislative and commercial standards and ensuring stakeholder accountability.

The blockchain that manages the ADA cryptocurrency consists of 2 elements: one that manages the wallets and everything that has to do with the economic component, called Cardano Settlement Layer, another that deals with the management of smart contracts, called Cardano Computation Layer.

The reason why the Cardano blockchain is more eco-sustainable than that of other cryptocurrencies is due to the fact that is based on the Proof-of-stake mechanism, i.e. an algorithm based on the principle that each user is required to prove possession of a certain amount of cryptocurrency. This differentiates it from the Proof-of-Work of other cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin, where the system is based on hash algorithms that validate electronic transactions and that they consume much more energy.