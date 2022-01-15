Cryptocurrencies, Consob’s squeeze. Savona: “Regulating the market” – Corriere.it

The Consob president returns to the topic of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, which many Italians have but do not know. It is necessary to understand “if we can accept a technologically neutral regulation” on the technologies that revolve around cryptocurrencies and the blockchain and “if it is possible to fix the market in regulation” given “its rapid evolution”, said Paolo Savona, who is president of the supervisory commission on the markets and the stock exchange, during a webinar organized by the authority and the Blockchain & Distributed Ledger Observatory. “We are talking about a system based on blockchain, we should start by defining what the use of this tool means. The technological problem is a main basis », added Savona.