Cryptocurrencies: Could it be a good time to buy Bitcoin?

The US software company MicroStrategy has recently purchased 7 thousand Bitcoins: this has brought back, in a decisive way, the attention on this historical cryptocurrency which already this year had enjoyed a significant rise. Born in 2009, this virtual currency immediately established itself due to its decentralized nature which makes it a so-called payment method peer to peer through a network of computers around the world. Like all cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin also moves in a dedicated environment called blockchain, with ever higher security levels as new technologies intervene. Of course, owning or trading with Bitcoin today represents a valid method for investing in an asset that arouses the interest of the markets.

How to buy Bitcoin

When you decide to buy bitcoin, you must first know the trend of this crypto token, in order to understand which is the best strategy to adopt and which tools to use. Also, it is important to have a wallet, that is a virtual wallet in which to safely store this cryptocurrency. In fact, it will remain in its blockchain environment but will belong to whoever buys it. If so, it says you are “Undermining” the Bitcoin, that is, you have it waiting for it to generate a return. Among the most popular virtual wallets there are exclusively digital ones, which can be used every time you are online, but there is no shortage of physical ones, that is mass storage memories such as USB sticks to keep them safely even offline.

The purchase can be completed on dedicated platforms with classic payment methods and extremely safe, such as Paypal or bank transfer, but also the main credit cards: unlike other “physical” assets, in fact, its exclusively digital nature does not allow you to do it, for example, in a bank or other credit.

Bitcoin’s volatility still makes it one of the the market’s most unpredictable assets and it is necessary to study its trend well before investing, even if, as mentioned, it has recently been picking up again. A very often used method is to exchange Bitcoin with other cryptocurrencies: this is the so-called Exchange.

There are even gods Bitcoin ATM, real ATMs where it is possible to buy them: just enter the details of your wallet without errors as if it were a wallet where you can insert them.

Trading with Bitcoin

The alternative to the mining – an activity that has returned to the fore in recent months despite the Chinese government having banned its use in the Asian country – is trading. Trading with Bitcoin involves less energy expenditure, first of all, but also some more chances of obtaining advantages in less time.

The best trading platforms they are first and foremost certified and this is an essential condition from which to start, as the broker must have official authorizations from bodies such as CONSOB and Cysec in Europe. Secondly, they need to be able to offer traders or would-be gods free courses so that they can learn the necessary rudiments and at the same time “train” with all the main financial transactions through a virtual account, or demo, simulating them but without ever using real money.

If the trader decides to proceed with the actual investments, another excellent tool is represented by the copy trading, always offered quite widely by the most reliable brokers: follow in the footsteps of popular investors that have already had advantages in the past for the user becomes an important didactic moment, but also an easier way to move on the markets without first having to study them, with sometimes greater chances of being successful.

Finally, with Bitcoin, one of the most performing operations remains that of contracts for difference, better known as CFDs: once it has been established whether the currency will rise or fall in value on the market (respectively called long position and short position), the forecast is set and, if it turns out to be correct, an advantage can be generated.