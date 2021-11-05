Cryptocurrencies, Elon Musk had seen it right: the disappointment of investors

Cryptocurrencies, investors who had believed in the project were left with a fistful of flies in their hands: this is what happened.

On the day of her debut, it had passed from 1 cent to 3 dollars in no time at all. And he had reached, in the lap from just 72 hours, a capitalization of 200 million euros. Not bad, for a cryptocurrency that had arrived suddenly and that seemed tiny, compared to the giants that had already gravitated to the market for some time.

But not all that glitters is gold. And now we know that many social network users had seen us right. It was very strange, in fact, that a brand new virtual currency could have such a success. Regardless of whether it was linked, or so it seemed, to the series of the moment, that is Squid Game.

The phenomenon did not last long. Already on Monday evening, after a turbo start, the unofficial token of the TV series was collapsed to $ 0.0003. Which seemed odd, given the growth of 310% which had been recorded in the previous days. That was just the beginning of the end, anyway.

Cryptocurrencies, Squid no longer exists: it was a scam

In those same hours, Twitter provided to limit the cryptocurrency account for “suspicious activity”. And in the end, it turned out, as many had widely predicted, that it was just one scam. Of one, to put it in jargon, “rug pull“. The term refers to those situations in which the developers of a token cut the rope, pocketing the money collected so far.

Investors thus found themselves without Squid and with only a handful of flies in hand. Of all the beautiful projects shown on debut day, nothing will be done. We can therefore say that, once again, Elon Musk he was right.

The South African entrepreneur, very active on the cryptocurrency front, had not spent a single word on the cryptocurrency Squid. Which shows that he had not believed in this project and that, probably, experienced as he is, he already knew how it would end.