Cryptocurrencies: Ethereum is aiming for highs, Bitcoin still rising





The growth trend of cryptocurrencies that established on Thursday also continues over the weekend. Bitcoin again exceeds the $ 50,000 wall and today stands at a value of $ 50,679, up by 1.11%. But the protagonist of the day is undoubtedly Ethereum, the second crypto by capitalization: the currency created by Vitalik Buterin touches 3,964 dollars, approaching the 4,000 threshold but above all aiming for the all-time high of 4,177 dollars, reached last May.

For Simon Peters, eToro’s cryptoasset analyst, the reasons for the rise (+ 25.07% in the last seven days) of the coin which represents 19.31% of the aggregate crypto market are identifiable in a number of factors. “First,” says Peters, “the number of transactions taking place on the Ethereum network is increasing again, but perhaps more significantly the gas used on the network is close to all-time highs. Gas is the name for the cost of executing transactions. of the Ethereum network, a unit of measurement used to measure the work done by Ethereum for any interaction within the network. “

Loading... Advertisements

According to the eToro expert, the so-called “London hard fork”, that is the EIP-1559 update at the beginning of August, which introduced a “burning” mechanism of Eth tokens, would also contribute to the increase in value of the cryptocurrency. , eliminating a variable amount each time a transaction is executed and leading to the entry into circulation of fewer new Eths than before. Finally, the “staking” activity by the owners of cryptoassets is also growing. Peters explains: “Users freeze their cryptocurrency funds for a fixed period. Currently, about 7.2 million Eth are involved, which equates to about 6% of Eth tokens, and that again limits the supply. this condition is also destined to remain, considering that the staking process is becoming more widely accessible “. In short, analysts express optimism about Ethereum’s near future. Waiting for September 12, when Cardano, the third cryptocurrency by capitalization (today down by 1.71%) will integrate smart contracts to its blockchain, placing itself in direct competition with Ethereum. (All rights reserved)



