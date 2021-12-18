Cryptocurrencies: eyes on Cardano, Ripple and Litecoin

The online financial market is constantly changing, not just in terms of the value of currencies with which it operates, but also as regards the ranking of the latter. The prices are constantly changing and, at the moment, the eyes are on Cardano who is experiencing a period of very consistent rise and growth, come on Ripple which, on the other hand, is facing a setback due to the lawsuit brought by the American SEC and which still does not seem to find a conclusion, and on Litecoin, the silver of cryptocurrencies, which tries to resist the advent of others, based on faster systems and which involve fewer steps in the blockchain.

Knowing cryptocurrencies: choosing the most advantageous

The market for cryptocurrencies it is increasingly extending its borders, despite the aftermath of the global crisis. At present, a dynamic and growing market remains which seems to offer numerous earning opportunities, albeit with non-negligible risks.

For more information on the trend and evolution of crypto tokens, you can visit specialized portals such as, for example, guidacriptovalute.com which offers interesting insights into the main platforms to operate with and the best digital currencies to invest in.

Cardano, Ripple, Litecoin: characteristics

Cardano is a blockchain system created by Charles Hoskinson that allows you to invest in ADA, a very popular cryptocurrency globally, through an online platform such as eToro or through exchange sites. The first offers the possibility to operate safely thanks to CONSOB and CySEC regulations; it works without commissions, you can invest a small amount to get started, it is equipped with a demo system that allows you to train using virtual money.

The exchange they are sites on which to exchange cryptocurrencies between traders, but which, in fact, are not regulated and increase the risk of scams and theft; they also include transaction fees. Additionally, platforms such as eToro offer the possibility of using software that copies the moves of the most experienced traders in order to carry out more profitable and safer investments even for those who have recently approached this world.

Another platform that is very popular with investors is XTB, thanks to its service of free downloadable courses and very useful for beginners, since they explain in a very simple and practical way the strategies to use in the world of digital currencies. Another successful platform is Capital, which does not provide commissions and allows you to get an account by investing very low amounts, resulting in a system within everyone’s reach. Ripple it is one of the largest cryptocurrencies in the world and also one of the first to be launched in the market. Created by Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto and David Schwartz, it is a system that allows you to move money at low cost and quickly, using online platforms or exchanges; its token is XRP. In addition to eToro, XTB and Capital, another accredited platform is Metatrader, a portal that does not require software to be downloaded and meets the needs of the most experienced brokers.

However, Ripple suffered a period of loss due to a lawsuit filed by the US SEC that accused it of using an unregulated token, which is still pending. There Litecoin is an open source cryptocurrency designed for fast and low cost processing. The fees are very low and it has a similar basic protocol to that Bitcoin, albeit with some differences. Created by Charlie Lee, it had a very rapid development and consistent success. It can also be purchased through online platforms or exchanges. A flaw of this cryptocurrency is that it has a blockchain with many blocks.