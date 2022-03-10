Cryptocurrencies Fall Despite Biden Order to Assess Digital Dollar Option

The last three weeks have been the most volatile for cryptocurrencies of any origin, from the strongest Bitcoin, to the Mirrored Microsoft, another cryptoactive that ranks 1,000th by its capitalization, dawn on Thursday falling. In fact of the first thousand crypto names at least 95% accumulate weekly losses.

On Wednesday the vast majority of cryptocurrencies added a 10% climb, after since the White House, the US president made public the signing of an executive order to assess the risks and benefits of generating a digital dollarwhich would not only be an initiative of the Executive, but backed by the Federal Reserve (Fed), as well as a regulation of cryptocurrencies.

At the beginning of the week, the cryptos were also gaining weight after knowing how much Russia and Ukraine were financing the moves of the conflict with cryptocurrencies. The demand for this type of asset was fed from that area of ​​the world and both Bitcoin and Ethereum rose.

Price Update

Starting Thursday, Bitcoin fell back below the $40,000 line, erasing nearly all of the gains it had made on Wednesday from Biden’s announcements.

The main cryptocurrency added a negative variation of 7.2% at the beginning of the day in Colombia, and a one-week low of almost 10%. At around 7:00 a.m., Bitcoin was still at $39,000.

“Although the initial reaction to Biden’s digital asset executive order was ‘it’s not as bad as it could have been,’ a closer look at the details shows it doesn’t eliminate potential regulatory risk,” Jeffrey Halley told Bloomberg. Oanda Asia-Pacific Senior Market Analyst.