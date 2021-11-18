News

Cryptocurrencies fascinate the super-rich

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 33 1 minute read

Economy

18.11.2021 – 11:180

Update: 14:58

28% of ultra-wealthy households have already invested in bitcoin, ethereum and the like, according to a survey conducted at 385 family offices

Super-rich increasingly tempted by cryptocurrencies: 28% of ultra-wealthy families have already invested in bitcoin, ethereum and the like, according to a survey conducted at 385 family offices (i.e. companies that manage one or more family assets) by the Campden Wealth consulting firm. Many expect cyber currencies – long affected by a dubious reputation – to become established investment vehicles, a study published today emerges. One in four respondents plan to increase their positions in the field over the next year. The survey also shows that family offices manage family assets on average of $ 1.1 billion. Switzerland is, after the United Kingdom, one of the main centers of this activity in Europe.

Bitcoin and ethereum have gone from record to record in recent weeks. Interest is also growing with large investors and even pension funds. Many traditional wealth managers, such as Swiss private banks, are creating offers in this area for their clients. The persistent fears of inflation and the fear of missing out on something that is evolving profitably are driving demand for these assets.

According to the Campden Wealth survey, 42% of family offices consider cryptocurrencies an investment worthy of interest. However, their share in the total family fortune so far is only 1%, the same as that of precious metals. Equities represent the largest percentage, followed by real estate. It should also be noted that family offices are considered to be rather conservative: many of them have in fact above all the task of preserving the assets entrusted to them.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 33 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

here is The Rock, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds in the new photo of the Netflix movie

August 30, 2021

How Many Chances Are Dogecoin Reaching $ 1?

August 10, 2021

Adam Cole and the Young Bucks send a message to Italian fans

1 week ago

Bennifer, Matt Damon’s “blessing” arrives: “Happy for them”

September 17, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button