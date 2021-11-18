Cryptocurrencies fascinate the super-rich

Super-rich increasingly tempted by cryptocurrencies: 28% of ultra-wealthy families have already invested in bitcoin, ethereum and the like, according to a survey conducted at 385 family offices (i.e. companies that manage one or more family assets) by the Campden Wealth consulting firm. Many expect cyber currencies – long affected by a dubious reputation – to become established investment vehicles, a study published today emerges. One in four respondents plan to increase their positions in the field over the next year. The survey also shows that family offices manage family assets on average of $ 1.1 billion. Switzerland is, after the United Kingdom, one of the main centers of this activity in Europe.

Bitcoin and ethereum have gone from record to record in recent weeks. Interest is also growing with large investors and even pension funds. Many traditional asset managers, such as Swiss private banks, are creating offers in this area for their clients. The persistent fears of inflation and the fear of missing out on something that is evolving profitably are driving demand for these assets.

According to the Campden Wealth survey, 42% of family offices consider cryptocurrencies an investment worthy of interest. However, their share of the total family fortune so far is only 1%, the same as that of precious metals. Equities represent the largest percentage, followed by real estate. It should also be noted that family offices are considered to be rather conservative: in fact, many of them have above all the task of preserving the assets entrusted to them.