Cryptocurrencies, Fidelity also launches an ETP on bitcoin

After the ‘pioneer’ Ivesco, another global asset manager opens up to digital assets. Objective: to respond with an adequate offer to the growing demand of investors

The caution remains, but the world’s reserves of cryptocurrency asset management are slowly collapsing. And it increases the awareness of being ahead of an asset class that can no longer be ignored. The latest, in chronological order, to open up to the promising and volatile world of bitcoin was Fidelity International which has just announced the launch on Deutsche Börse Xetra of an ETP on the queen of digital currencies.

The Fidelity Physical Bitcoin Etp will debut in the next few weeks also on SIX Swiss Exchange and is intended for professional and institutional clients, investors who have long seemed interested in the crypto world but who do not find ‘institutional level’ tools that are sufficiently solid to invest. .

In fact, a recent study by Fidelity Digital Assets revealed that seven out of ten institutional investors plan to buy or invest in digital assets in the future and that over 90% of interested parties expect to have an allocation on these assets within the portfolios of their own. institutions and its customers within the next five years.

In short, a question to which it was urgent to answer with an adequate offer. Hence the Fidelity Physical Bitcoin Etp which tracks the movement of the price of the main cryptocurrency in the world with a total expense ratio of 0.75%, which makes it the cheapest in the Old Continent. Physically supported, FBTC is centrally cleared by Eurex Clearing with Fidelity Digital Assets acting as custodian, while Brown Brothers Harriman serves as the administrator and transfer agent of the product.

“Providing institutional and professional investors with access to this innovative asset class at a competitive price is our priority – explained Christian Staub, CEO for Europe of Fidelity International -. FBTC offers clients a quality institutional solution to enter the market in a familiar, simple and secure way: our clients can feel comfortable knowing that their assets are safe on a full-service institutional custody platform ”.

Fidelity is the second asset manager to enter the digital asset market. In fact, last November, the US giant Invesco, which launched it, was a pioneer in this sense Invesco Physical Bitcoin Etp, also listed on Deutsche Börse.

