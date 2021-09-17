Cryptocurrencies: for Ray Dalio, regulators will “kill” Bitcoin

Ray Dalio, financial markets guru and founder of Bridgewater Associates, said regulators will “kill” bitcoin if the cryptocurrency is too successful. The well-known fund manager also dismissed Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood predictions that the cryptocurrency’s price would rise tenfold within the next five years. Let’s see all the details.

Bitcoin: for Ray Dalio, regulators will “kill” crypto

Speaking at the Salt Conference yesterday, Dalio said bitcoin would be a viable investment alternative as long as it was accepted for payments, but added: “I think at the end of the day if it is really successful … [i regolatori] they will try to kill him ”.

He also disputed Wood, who on Monday told the Salt conference – an annual gathering of hedge fund managers in New York City – that she expected crypto to be worth $ 500,000 over five years, a prediction Dalio considered nonsense.

Wood’s investment firm has unveiled plans for a bitcoin ETF, though it has yet to receive regulatory approval. Dalio’s comments come after Gary Gensler, chairman of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), asked Congress for more regulatory powers to tackle the “Wild West” of cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrencies, Ray Dalio: “governments don’t want alternative currencies”

Last week the SEC warned Coinbase, the first major US cryptocurrency exchange listed on Wall Street, that it would sue the company if it launched a new digital asset lending product called Lend.

The news sparked a debate on whether such products, which allow users to earn interest on certain digital assets, should be considered securities and therefore fall under the jurisdiction of the regulator.

Dalio claimed to have bought cryptocurrencies but his holdings are small compared to his investments in gold. The Bridgewater founder added that “governments don’t want alternative currencies” but that investors should diversify their holdings.