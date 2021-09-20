Cryptocurrencies: from VanEck three new Etn

VanEck has quoted on the circuit Xetra of the German Stock Exchange three new ETNs (Exchange Traded Note) on digital activities Solana, TRON And Polkadot. After the launch of publicly traded products on Bitcoin and Ethereum Over the past few months, in part as the first global management company in some markets, VanEck is now introducing these three new ETNs to open the cryptocurrency market to European investors.

With the launch of these new solutions, VanEck therefore further expands its pioneering role for innovative and future-oriented investment solutions, focusing on smart contract platforms, i.e. programs stored on a blockchain and automatically executed when predefined conditions occur. Smart contract platforms allow, for example, to improve contractual processes and introduce completely new management models. They can automate workflows and trigger predefined actions without involving an intermediary, optimizing management times. The best known example is Ethereum with its own integrated cryptocurrency Ether. “Ethereum continues to grow in popularity, but newer platforms also offer many other benefits, such as lower transaction costs or faster processes,” notes Martijn Rozemuller, CEO of VanEck Europe.

The three new ETNs allow investors to participate in the development of digital assets, without a direct purchase of the underlying assets, with an annual Total expense ratio (Ter) of 1.5%. The underlying assets were selected on the basis of the following seven criteria: employment possibilities and modes of operation, number of transactions, availability on exchanges, precedents and development teams, market capitalization. VanEck has selected Solana, TRON and Polkadot from a universe of about 100 possible digital assets.

Solana is a core blockchain protocol that is fully optimized for speed. Its goal is to provide a platform that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) without running into performance difficulties. With 50,000 transactions per second, the Solana blockchain is currently one of the fastest. At the same time, a transaction currently costs only US $ 0.0001. Solana was founded by Anatoly Yakovenko, along with former Qualcomm engineers Greg Fitzgerald and Stephen Akridge.

TRON aims to create an extremely affordable content sharing platform and claims to offer a faster network and cheaper transaction rates than Bitcoin or Ethereum. Transactions are free for the first 5,000 bytes per day. TRON is based on the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) principle. It is therefore assumed to be more energy efficient and faster than Proof-of-Work or Proof-of-Stake models. The platform was founded in Singapore in 2017 by Justin Sun, a Chinese millionaire and successful serial entrepreneur. Industry experts consider TRON to be the blockchain for Asia and already today the network transactions on TRON are many times higher than those on Bitcoin, Ethereum and Polkadot.

Polkadot is a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain protocol, whose main feature is interoperability: it allows other decentralized blockchain networks to work together seamlessly and on a large scale. It was founded in 2017 by Gavin Wood, co-founder of Ethereum and inventor of the Solidity smart contract language, as an enhanced version of Ethereum. Polkadot is considered a blockchain ecosystem.

“Solana has grown significantly and has become an institutional investable asset. We are excited about the launch of VanEck’s ETN which enables greater access and participation in the Solana ecosystem, ”commented Ramnik Arora, Head of Product at FTX.

“The listing of VanEck’s ETN on TRON, which follows on from Bitcoin and Ether solutions, is a testament to TRON’s strong cryptocurrency ecosystem and the potential for growth of our global platform,” said Justin Sun, founder of Tron. Foundation.

“Ethereum and Bitcoin are the two main cryptocurrencies and are well recognized by the market. Due to the low correlation with other asset classes they also represent a good opportunity to diversify your portfolio ”, continues Rozemuller. “But the market is still moving: in total there are about 10,000 different cryptocurrencies and no one knows which will be the most important in ten years”. Rozemuller draws parallels with the mobile phone market: “Who, for example, in the 90s would have thought that Nokia and BlackBerry would lose so much importance? Investors should therefore be able to invest extensively in digital assets as well. And we are only at the beginning ”.