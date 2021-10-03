Cryptocurrencies, how to make money in a highly volatile market

Photo by Executium on Unsplash

Investing in any market carries a certain amount of risk. Whether you choose to invest in the stock market, in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH), non-fungible tokens (NFT) or real estate, the investment will increase and decrease over time; this fact may cause people to keep their hard earned money in a low interest bank account or under the mattress, but none of these places will help you build your wealth.

To grow your profits you have to take a certain degree of risk; That said, you can minimize the impact of market volatility on your portfolio by diversifying your investments across many different products.

With cryptocurrencies being one of the newest types of investments out there, the big gains and big losses made in a short amount of time could be intimidating to investors, but there is a way to get closer to the digital currency market and make money without having to. necessarily worry about getting the timing of the trade right: you can in fact start investing with YouHodler.

Making money in a volatile market

YouHodler is a European Union-based fintech platform that offers cryptocurrency HODLers (aka long-term holders, where HODL stands for “hold on as long as possible”) the ability to earn interest on their digital investments without trading; the company does this by offering fiat currency and stablecoin loans to those in need and using part of the commission charged to pay high interest rates to investors. The platform provides advanced options in terms of custody and security.

The company is an active member of the Blockchain Association of Financial Commission and the Crypto Valley Association, so you can buy, hold and sell with confidence; Additionally, YouHodler just incorporated cybersecurity firm Fireblocks platform to boost investor confidence in its overall security.

No bonuses, no problems

While investor confidence in a product is critical to the success of an investment firm – whether it’s in the digital space or not – trust in a company must start from within the company itself. You will often see banks, investment firms and cryptocurrency companies offering referral bonuses or small promotional gimmicks to attract new customers; these usually consist of $ 50 or a share or two.

But it takes a genuinely bold company with a strong belief in its product to rely on word of mouth from customers who love a product and see the results thus spreading the word to their friends, family and colleagues; not only that, but who wants to settle for a paltry 50 dollars when you could win a Tesla or a Vespa? That’s right, YouHodler is rolling out an offer, which ends this Halloween, where one of his customers could trade cryptocurrency and win a vehicle made by Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).

Sure, this type of bonus will help spread the word like wildfire, but the reward doesn’t depend on how many people are brought in by an investor in order to get a small bonus, as every investor is given the same chance; This is because YouHodler wants to show potential clients the advantages offered by trading over the competition, instead of having current clients focus on obtaining referral bonuses in order to build their profits.

Reputation matters a lot

To some extent, the foundation of any good business rests on the reliability of the product it offers, and if you’re interested in entering the world of digital assets, you might consider YouHodler as a top alternative. A company that is confident in what it presents to its customers, with several options to meet their needs, is a great thing; with YouHodler you can buy, sell, earn, borrow and trade cryptocurrencies, potentially giving yourself and your friends the chance to win big as you build your future wealth.