Cryptocurrencies: in 2021 illegal transactions for 14 billion dollars, it is a record

Cryptocurrency transactions related to criminal activity hit a new record in 2021 and nearly doubled from the previous year even as their share is shrinking in a booming market. According to a study by the analysis company Chainalysis, in 2021 the equivalent of $ 14 billion went through accounts linked to illegal activities, almost double the figure of 7.8 billion in 2020. According to the study, illegal transactions represent however only 0.15% of the total use of cryptocurrencies which last year handled transactions for 15.8 trillion.

In detail, the scams alone have handled transactions for 7.8 billion, in particular with operations such as the one involving the “squidcoin”, whose value was pumped last November by its creators after the success of the television series up to a maximum of $ 2.85, attracting new buyers before causing the total price collapse. However, the study notes that the supervisory authorities are increasingly paying attention to a hitherto largely unregulated market.

In the meantime, Bitcoin sales continued on January 6, after the slide of the previous evening and night that brought the cryptocurrency back to the level of the flash crash of last December. At the end of the morning of January 6, Italian time, the main cryptocurrency by market value is trading down 8.5% to 42,882 dollars.

