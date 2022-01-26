Cryptocurrencies in red: bitcoin under 39 thousand dollars and ethereum under 2900

Bitcoin’s price tried to clear the $ 43,500 resistance zone. However, BTC struggled to gain pace and began a decline below $ 41,200. There was a break below $ 40,000 and the price is currently close to $ 39,000. Likewise, most of the major altcoins have fallen sharply. ETH was trading below the $ 3,000 key support zone.

Cardano is down 10% and there has been a clear move below the $ 1.25 level. It was trading close to $ 1.20 and is currently correcting higher. In the event of a wave of recovery, the price could encounter strong resistance near the $ 1.25 level.

Binance coin is down 9% and there has been a clear move below $ 450. The price is now consolidating near $ 425. If the bears stay in action, the price could drop towards the $ 400 support zone. Solana was trading below the $ 132 support zone. Immediate support is near the $ 122 level. A break down below the $ 122 level could initiate a decline towards the $ 112 level.

DOGE eventually gained bearish momentum below the $ 0.155 level. The next major support is near the $ 0.142 level, below which it could test $ 0.135.

The XRP price fell 6% and the price is now trading near the $ 0.70 level. If the bulls fail to protect $ 0.70, the price could fall towards the $ 0.68 level. The next major support is near $ 0.665.