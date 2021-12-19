Cryptocurrencies, in Serie A commercial agreements for over 250 million

Listen to the audio version of the article

Cryptocurrencies are worth over 180 million for Serie A clubs. This is the proceeds that can be estimated by looking at the jersey sponsorship agreements signed in the last year. And with the other forms of partnership it exceeds 250 million. A boon for a system struggling with the reduction in revenues caused by the pandemic and forced to renounce the agreements with the companies of the betting for the prohibition sanctioned by the Dignity decree (which subtracted income for at least 100 million).

Of the advent of the company operating in the world of cryptocurrency Inter benefited above all, who signed two agreements in the summer: the main jersey partner, after the end of the relationship with Pirelli, it became Socios.com, on the basis of 16 million for the 2021/22 season with bonuses that can bring the total to 20 million, up to the 2024/25 season.

All series A cryptocurrencies

On the sleeves, on the other hand, stands the logo of DigitalBits, the cryptocurrency developed by Zytara Labs, which in turn has become global digital banking partner of the Nerazzurri club. The entire operation will bring Inter 85 million for four seasons (the sponsorship of DigitalBits alone is valued at 5 million for this season).

DigitalBits is also the main sponsor of Roma. Three-year contract which provides for a total consideration of more than 35 million, plus any variable increases. Most (over 20 million) should be expected in the last year of the partnership, with some of the payments made in cryptocurrencies. Furthermore, the crypto-exchange Binance: an agreement worth over 30 million to become the main sponsor of Lazio, with which it has signed a two-year contract plus a renewal option for the third.

Juventus is also linked to a cryptocurrency, which has chosen Bitget as the first sleeve sponsor in its history. The two-season contract provides for a basic fee of € 5.5 million for the first season and € 7 million for the second, with bonuses of € 0.75 million per season in case of access to the Champions League final. . Also on the sleeve, Milan carry the BitMex logo.