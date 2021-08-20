Cryptocurrencies in stores: where you can pay with Bitcoin and Ethereum

Are approximately 85 thousand the merchants who joined the Swiss to payments with cryptocurrencies thanks to the agreement reached between Worldline and Bitcoin Suisse. In Swiss stores it will therefore also be possible to use digital currency in addition to the more traditional channels of cash, cards and apps.

The collaboration between the European leader in transaction services and the Swiss crypto-financial services company has therefore paved the way for the use of Bitcoin and Ethereum also in real life and to a very wide audience of asset managers and their customers. It had already been announced in November 2019, with an experimental program that has proved successful.

Cryptocurrencies in stores: how you can pay with Bitcoin and Ethereum in Switzerland

The new integrated service is called WL Crypto Payments. The network involves both physical stores and online commerce. Retailers can join the initiative simply by downloading aapplication for smartphone or by entering a plug-in on their website.

Also clients can pay with cryptocurrencies through i devices digital, by accessing the digital wallet. Prices are displayed in participating online stores in both Swiss Francs and Bitcoin or Ethereum. Transactions are immediate, and payments are immediately confirmed by the merchant.

The great advantage of this system is the customs clearance of cryptocurrencies without the risks connected to their oscillations. The revenues of the merchants come indeed converted securely and directly in Swiss francs at the end of the transaction.

Cryptocurrencies in stores: the two companies that allowed payments in Switzerland

Wordline is the leading company in Europe for the payments and transactions sector. With over 20,000 employees in 50 countries, it offers solutions for merchants and their customers such as terminals and financial, security and mobility services, for both physical and digital stores. In 2020 it made a turnover 4.8 billion of Euro.

Bitcoin Suisse was founded in 2013, in a pioneering period for cryptocurrencies, and contributed to the birth and development of the Swiss Crypto Valley. As a recognized financial intermediary, it offers brokerage, trading and staking services to both individuals and public institutions.