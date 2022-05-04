Cryptocurrencies in suspense by the Fed: Is the correction deepening?

World markets are attentive to what will happen this afternoon with Jerome Powell’s conference where he will communicate the path to follow in monetary policy, which is expected to be more aggressive than previously anticipated. Cryptocurrencies are no strangers to uncertainty.

However, the market has largely discounted a 0.5% rate increase and although there are many who believe that the Monetary Policy Committee (FOMC) could surprise us with a rise of up to 0.75%, several voices have been raised to warn that the future orientation of the central bank will be decisive for those who believe that inflation must be combated decisively.

Pundits say the market will also pay attention to the US central bank’s balance sheet reduction, almost more than the rate hike itself in the 50 basis point hike scenario. Ultimately, the stakes are high in assets in general and it all depends on “how tough the Fed is,” said Jeffrey Halley, an analyst at Oanda. The weakness of the ‘cryptos’ is manifest, with investors leaving a market whose capitalization is at 1.71 billion.

“If the FOMC is aggressive, support could fail, signaling a downward correction to $33,000. Failure to $33,000 would trigger an uglier selloff that is targeted by under $20,000,” Halley explained.

“Bitcoin is struggling to rally to $40,000, a decisive turning point, as investors remain wary of buying risky assets. The digital currency needs a new catalyst as Wall Street sentiment remains quite negative, even though it may have already priced in the Fed’s spike in aggressiveness,” said Edward Moya, an analyst at Oanda.

Other market data shows that while the price of BTC remains under pressure, its “daily active addresses” have increased. The “base” activity of the Bitcoin network continues to grow, according to data from Santiament.

On the other hand, Ethereum (ETH) has also followed a similar path and has followed the bitcoin price correction since the beginning of the year. Over the past week, the price of ETH has hovered around $2,800.

More news with cryptocurrencies

What position do the main world leaders take on the use of cryptocurrencies

A new El Salvador? The Central African Republic regulates the use of Bitcoin

Bitcoin vs Gold: who will win?