Cryptocurrencies: let’s take stock of Ripple

27 December 2021

Despite remaining the fourth largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization, with a growth of 36% in 2021, in the last 6 months Ripple it has lost over 23% of its value. The factors that weigh on the price of the crypto asset are different, however the main one remains the litigation with the SEC.

The lawsuit filed against Ripple Labs by the US Authority in fact remains pending, although the foundation has obtained one small victory in December. The defense has succeeded in asserting Ripple Labs’ right to protect the privacy of its decision-making processes, a small step towards defending itself against the accusation of violating the law regarding the securities placed on the market.

The price, however, suffered from delisting occurred by some exchanges, starting with the one created by Coinbase last December. For the moment no other exchange has excluded cryptocurrency, however it seems that the risk that this could happen again depending on the outcome of the dispute with the SEC seems to scare the market, a situation that could resolve in early 2022.

Is it worth investing in Ripple today?

As reported by the site Cryptocurrency24.com, to buy Ripple cryptocurrency nowadays there are various solutions. On the one hand, you can buy Ripple at a exchange, an option that is especially suitable for the long term. Alternatively, it is possible to invest through the CFD trading, speculating on changes in the price of the digital currency, with the possibility of opening short and medium-term positions both upwards and downwards.

In both cases, a fundamental aspect must be taken into account. Ripple’s future is tied to the cause of the SEC, in fact, if it manages to win the cryptocurrency it could return to growth and embark on a long positive trend in 2022. On the contrary, a defeat could penalize the crypto token, compromising the future of Ripple at least as regards the medium term.

For this reason it is important to carefully evaluate the convenience or otherwise of invest in Ripple today. In the event of a court victory, the price could rise considerably, taking into account Ripple’s undervalued price in the second half of 2021 according to many analysts. In this case it would undoubtedly be a ‘opportunity, to buy Ripple at a low price for potential upside.

At the same time the fortunes of the cryptocurrency may not be so rosy, starting a dangerous spiral for Ripple with a strong risk to investors. In this situation, the best option could be Ripple’s online trading, in an attempt to speculate on the price even in the event of a negative trend following the outcome of the lawsuit with the SEC. Either way it’s essential to have one effective strategy, thinking first of all of risk control through diversification and a correct asset allocation of capital.

Ripple’s plans beyond the lawsuit with the SEC

Obviously Ripple Labs continues to work despite the dispute with the American Authority, in fact there are several new projects planned by the foundation. The launch in 2022 of a new platform for the trading of cryptocurrencies, Liquidity Hub, reserved for companies in the financial sector to allow them to offer this service to their customers.

The platform is expected to support a number of crypto tokens such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic and of course Ripple as well. Furthermore Liquidity Hub will also allow it in the future exchange of NFT, a fast growing market and highly regarded by cryptocurrency investors. This would be an integration of RippleNet, the Ripple ecosystem platform used by financial institutions and banks to manage international transactions.

At the same time Ripple has proposed some guidelines for the regulation of cryptocurrencies, a strategic move that could have positive effects in the litigation with the SEC, demonstrating Ripple’s willingness to make these services and technologies more clear and transparent. For now the future of Ripple still remains very uncertain, however the willingness to remain a protagonist there is all of the cryptocurrency revolution, an aspect not to be underestimated to understand whether or not to invest in Ripple today.