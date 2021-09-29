Cryptocurrencies loved by Italians | Favorite transactions, volumes and crypto

Who would have thought that? Europe continues to lead the ranking for the use of cryptocurrencies, particularly in the sector as well DeFi and in connection with world of the trading and investments.

A continent of which, in the crypto field, we still continue to talk very little, although it is clear from the data released by Chainalysis which is precisely the Old World to lead the revolution cryptocurrency license plate.

Europe becomes the first continent for crypto – and meanwhile Italy …

Something that, in our opinion, is also due to the high quality intermediaries operating in our continent, with more linear access possibilities even for the less experienced. There eToro platform (go here to get the free virtual trial account) offers the 30+ cryptocurrencies strongest on the market, with an easy-to-use interface and with all the tools you need to improve your performance.

It also offers the exclusives CopyPortfolios on cryptocurrencies – which contain all the best in a single title – together with the CopyTrader to copy all the biggest investors. And to start with a real account you just need 50 dollars.

In Italy over 50 billion of crypto received, even if …

The reference period is the one that goes from July ’20 to July ’21, during the incredible boom it has brought Bitcoin above i $ 60,000 before the correction and all the others to record gains often higher than $ 1,000.

To contribute to boom it was also the great attention of investors, including Italians, for the sector of decentralized finance, a sector that offers a banking more smart and great investment opportunities, especially with protocols such as Ethereum, but also how Polkadot And Uniswap, without forgetting the great contribution to transactions offered by Chainlink.

With Italian investors who, as we shall see, also have particular attention to the world of altcoin, the minor cryptocurrencies far from Bitcoin, its dynamics and its market value. Cryptocurrencies that are more of a gamble and risk, perhaps underlining another attitude, that of the player, which many believe to be inherent in Italian thinking, even when investing.

Italy slightly lags behind the largest European economies

L’Italy, which is the fourth economy of the European bloc, however, struggles to establish itself as an important center for investments in cryptocurrencies, in particular as regards the institutional sector.

The lag compared to the main EU economies is evident

The data that we report in our infographic sees the UK, followed by the France – where several banks are already active in the blockchain sector – Germany, where now funds can also invest in cryptocurrencies and then from Holland and Spain. Italy arrives only after the Swiss, among the last in relation to population, GDP and investment in cryptocurrencies.

Loading... Advertisements

Nothing surprising as regards our country, which has almost always been characterized by a certain financial conservatism, also testified by the preponderance of centralized services compared to DeFi. Will there be room to grow? Probably yes, even if the volumes transacted in the UK, Germany and France seem to be, at least for the moment, very far away.

We speak for our country of little more than 50 billion dollars of crypto incoming, against more than triple the United Kingdom and more than double that of France and Germany and with data that are merciless also towards the Netherlands.

Italians prefer Ethereum

Which is quite common for transaction volumes throughout Europe (and all over the world), even if for Italy, compared to other European countries, the little affection for Bitcoin seems to be more pronounced.

This could be a sign of more attention to more in-depth protocols decentralized finance, or simply a greater interest in the emerging cryptocurrencies, also confirmed by a greater share dedicated to altcoin.

Most popular crypto – country by country

However, the figures are important overall – with Italy, however, which will have to work hard for bridge the gap compared to other comparable economies in Europe. A gap that is worth a lot, even taking into account the financial traditionalism (and the lack of recent investment propensity) of Italians.

That passion for altcoins

Italy is also one of the first European countries as regards the so-called altcoin, the cryptocurrencies that we cannot fit into the segment DeFi and that they are neither Bitcoin neither Ethereum.

The data that are in our possession would suggest that Shiba Inu contributed considerably to the crypto boom in Italy during the last year, as well as several other projects emerging and related to meme – let’s think about the luck he had Catge.

With an interpretation that seems quite clear to us: they are the more young people to invest (which on average are less interested in Bitcoin), with institutional (which are more oriented towards BTC) which are in tremendous delay compared to the rest of Europe.

But what to expect from a financial sector where CONSOB defines Bitcoin… one pyramid of bits? A financial culture that, with the crypto revolution, will have to find a way to change and renew itself.