Cryptocurrencies: Mastercard bets on Bitcoin with credit cards

Mastercard is preparing to make cryptocurrencies available to a much wider audience. The payment giant would in fact be ready to announce that it will be able to use virtual currencies in any bank or business that has an agreement with its network. The company’s plan includes Bitcoin wallets, credit and debit cards that allow you to get rewards in digital coins, loyalty programs where airline or hotel points can be converted into Bitcoin.

Mastercard: the plan to extend the use of crypto passes through Bakkt

To do the above, Mastercard will leverage a partnership with the cryptocurrency specialist Bakkt. This company will be in charge of providing custodial services for those taking part in the program.

With this announcement, US citizens will have more ways to earn and spend digital currencies. We recall how the group has relationships with 20,000 financial institutions around the world and there are 2.8 billion Mastercard cards in use.

According to Gavin Michael, Bakkt CEO, the deals will allow stores and restaurants to offer rewards in Bitcoin instead of the classic points. Loyalty programs are very popular in the US: according to Statista data, in March 2020 the average American consumer is subscribed to 14 plans of this type and actively uses half of them.

Sherry Haymond, Executive Vice President of Mastercard, said the group intends to offer its partners the ability to easily add cryptocurrency services to “whatever they are doing”.

Mastercard: technical analysis and trading levels

Let’s now look at the technical structure of the Mastercard shares, which on Wall Street lost 6%. From a graphical point of view, the prices have given rise to several negative signals. In fact, last August prices managed to make the descent below the trend line obtained by connecting the lows of 23 March to those of 30 October 2020.

The prices then began a lateral phase between the resistance at 358 dollars and the support at 335.52 dollars. At the moment, prices are undergoing a test of such support which, if it were to suffer a violation, would open the door to a decline towards the psychological threshold of 300 dollars. On the contrary, in order to witness a continuation of the long-term uptrend, one should expect an acceleration beyond the psychological threshold of 400 dollars, where the previous historical highs are present.