Cryptocurrencies may not make you a millionaire, this investment does

Becoming a millionaire investor? It’s easier than you think… Cryptocurrencies can be an interesting investment, but not for everyone. If your goal is become a millionaire by investing in ETFs on S&P 500, you will have more chances.



After a tough summer, cryptocurrencies are making headlines once again since the Bitcoin (BTC) recently hit a record $ 67,000 per token. Although some early investors made a lot of money investing in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, it is still a risky investment.

There are never any guarantees on investments, especially when it comes to high-profit assets such as the stock market, but if we look at cryptocurrencies, they are still a highly speculative asset today. Although many investors believe that the cryptocurrencies are destined to stay, no one knows for sure how successful they will be in the long run.

This does not necessarily mean that cryptocurrencies are a bad investment. If you are interested in invest in cryptocurrencies, it’s not bad to use a small amount of money that you can afford to lose. However, it is best to avoid going into this investment assuming it will make you a millionaire.

There is one type of investment, however, that can make you a millionaire and is much less risky than cryptocurrencies, they are the S&P 500 ETFs. If you want to know more, I invite you to continue reading.

Why invest in S&P 500 ETFs?

A S&P 500 ETFs is an investment that, with a single investment product, includes all the securities of theS&P 500 index. These stocks come from some of the largest and most stable companies in the United States, such as Apple, Amazon And Microsoft.

While all investments involve some degree of risk, S&P 500 ETFs are one of the safest options. These funds are designed to track the US equity market as a whole and, looking at their performance, this market has historically achieved positive returns over the long term.

This does not necessarily mean that you will earn every year; the stock market can go through short-term volatility, so while some years you may be earning above-average returns, other years you may see losses. However, over the decades, these ups and downs have always achieved a positive average.

Despite its relatively low level of risk, theETF S&P 500 is also a great investment. With the right strategy, it is possible to earn well over one million euros.

How to become a millionaire with S&P 500 ETFs

The more time you allow your money to grow, the easier it will be to reach millionaire status with S&P 500 ETFs. By starting investing now, you won’t need to save as much each month to rack up a million dollars or more.

Historically, the same S&P 500 earned an average rate of return of around 10% per year. Again, this doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll earn 10% return every year, but if you keep your money invested for decades, your annual returns will likely reach around 10% annually on average.

An example of a millionaire investment

Let’s say, for example, you can afford to invest 300 euros per month in S&P 500 ETFs. Assuming you’re earning an average annual return of 10%, here’s how much you could build up over time:

The more you save each month, the more you will earn over time. For example, if you are able to invest 500 euros per month instead of 300 euros per month, you would reach one million euros in just over 30 years. After 40 years, you would have a capital of almost 2.7 million euros.

Where to invest to become a millionaire

If you are ready to start invest in S&P 500 ETFs, you have many options to choose from. Most S&P 500 ETFs are similar in many ways and some of the more popular funds include:

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

(SPY) iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

(IVV) Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Now to know how invest in S&P 500 ETFs I invite you to read the dedicated article “How to invest in ETFs. The complete guide for beginners“.

Cryptocurrencies may be the hottest new investment, but it is not suitable for everyone. While you can potentially make a lot of money in a short time with cryptocurrencies, it can also be incredibly risky. S&P 500 ETFs are not only safer, they also have a better chance of accumulating wealth over time.

Real-time charts of ETFs, SPY, IVV, VOO

