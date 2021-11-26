Cryptocurrencies, Morgan Stanley buys more Grayscale Bitcoin Trust shares

Morgan Stanley, giant of investment banking in the USA, bought more shares Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, coming to hold a total of over $ 300 million in exposure on the Bitcoin, as reported by Cryptonomist.ch.



According to a SEC filing, Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund would have increased its participation in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) at the end of the third quarter, for three of its funds: Growth Portfolio, Insight FundAnd Global Opportunity Portfolio.

In percentages, the increase in GBTC shares for the three Morgan Stanley funds for Q3 compared to Q2 were respectively 71%, 63% and 59%. The total amount of GBTC shares held through the three funds thus reached 6,626,381, for a value of approximately $ 307 million at current prices.

Grayscale also stands by initiating a procedure to convert your Trust into an ETF.

Last month, Barry Silbert, CEO and founder of Digital Currency Group to which Grayscale belongs, had posted a tweet advising against buying and holding futures-based ETFs.

In the conversation with other users, when asked when it will happen theto convert the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust into a spot BTC-based ETF, or on the tokens directly held by the fund, Silbert was a chance, as if such a conversion will soon be made.

After all, it is also not new that Grayscale is also working with BNY Mellon to put a Bitcoin-based ETF on the US market.