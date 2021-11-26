News

Cryptocurrencies, Morgan Stanley buys more Grayscale Bitcoin Trust shares

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 31 1 minute read

Morgan Stanley, giant of investment banking in the USA, bought more shares Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, coming to hold a total of over $ 300 million in exposure on the Bitcoin, as reported by Cryptonomist.ch.

According to a SEC filing, Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund would have increased its participation in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) at the end of the third quarter, for three of its funds: Growth Portfolio, Insight FundAnd Global Opportunity Portfolio.

In percentages, the increase in GBTC shares for the three Morgan Stanley funds for Q3 compared to Q2 were respectively 71%, 63% and 59%. The total amount of GBTC shares held through the three funds thus reached 6,626,381, for a value of approximately $ 307 million at current prices.

Grayscale also stands by initiating a procedure to convert your Trust into an ETF.

Last month, Barry Silbert, CEO and founder of Digital Currency Group to which Grayscale belongs, had posted a tweet advising against buying and holding futures-based ETFs.

In the conversation with other users, when asked when it will happen theto convert the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust into a spot BTC-based ETF, or on the tokens directly held by the fund, Silbert was a chance, as if such a conversion will soon be made.

After all, it is also not new that Grayscale is also working with BNY Mellon to put a Bitcoin-based ETF on the US market.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 31 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

postponed trial of Amber Heard in Virginia

September 28, 2021

Angelina Jolie poses for Instagram in Venice

August 5, 2021

Is Iron Man, the most powerful weapon to appear in the movies, about to return to the MCU?

2 weeks ago

From Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom: the couples who are back together

July 28, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button