Cryptocurrencies moved about 60,000 million euros in Spain last year | Economy

Cryptocurrencies are a magnet for money. A Bank of Spain report published this Tuesday estimates the volume of transactions with this type of asset in 2021 in Spain alone at around 60,000 million euros, which is equivalent to about 1,275 euros per inhabitant. The fixation to invest in them is not out of place with respect to the surrounding countries: Spain accounts for around 10% of the business in the euro zone, a weight proportional to that of its GDP. The digital currency is still the little sister when compared to the Stock Exchange, which in 2021 moved a volume six times greater, but the trends are opposite: while electronic currencies gain ground, the sale of shares fell in Spain by almost 12%. last year.

In a sector such as cryptocurrencies, which despite its growing importance is still advancing in the midst of a certain darkness, with a systematic lack of data on the number of users and the amount of their operations, the Bank of Spain has used to his study of unofficial statistics provided by Chainalysis, based on advanced identification and geolocation algorithms. The diagnosis is that in Europe only in the United Kingdom, France, Germany and the Netherlands there were more transactions in 2021 than in Spain, fifth on the list. In it, the Netherlands and Portugal stand out, where the volume of operations was higher than what would correspond to them due to the size of their economies.

The results cannot be considered completely reliable, but the Bank of Spain uses other sources of information. And there the thesis prevails that the Spanish are especially attracted to cryptocurrencies. The Finder Cryptocurrency Adoption Index, which conducts a regular survey in 27 countries, estimates that 12% of adults have invested in them in Spain. The majority are men, but with less difference than it might seem at first glance if we observe scales such as participation in social networks or in calls on the subject (13%, compared to 10% of women). The group of young people between 18 and 24 years old, more accustomed to moving through the digital universe, was the most active in purchases, a reality that raises concern due to the lack of financial culture in certain cases and their exposure to specific scams.

1% of illicit activities

The Bank of Spain explains that the percentage of operations that are aimed at illicit activities is low, only 1% in Spain between July 2020 and June 2021, but warns that it may be due to the way they are measured. Chainalysis only identifies those where there has been a police investigation.

Another phenomenon highlighted by the regulator is that the boom in cryptocurrencies is not only caused by small savers, but by the emergence of institutional investors. “A greater relative importance of larger transactions (of more than 10 million dollars) is observed, which suggests that they would have gained relative importance in operations with these currencies,” the text explains. There are no signs, on the other hand, that banks are more exposed, although the difficulties in measuring it mean that there is some caution in this regard.

Always according to those numbers, Europe would be the mecca of cryptocurrencies, with 25% of all global trading (about 845,000 million euros), ahead of North America (18%). Its rise leads the Bank of Spain to request that the instruments for measuring its use be improved, and it proposes launching official statistics and surveys on its use. “The upward evolution of the use and possession of crypto assets in our country, and the associated risks that they may carry, advise their consideration and monitoring from a financial stability perspective. To do this, it is necessary to improve the information available on these assets, that associated with both transactions and holding by the different economic agents”, he claims.

regulatory vacuum

The entity recognizes the virtues of the technology behind cryptocurrencies: it highlights that they can improve the efficiency and resilience of the financial system by reducing transaction costs, and that they allow greater interoperability in payments and more competition. But he points out that its development will only be beneficial if it occurs within a regulatory framework that mitigates the risks. Among them he cites their use for money laundering, their dependence on innovative technologies, doubts about their transparency and the high energy consumption they need, with the consequent climate impact.

The Bank of Spain points out that “activities on crypto assets in Spain are not currently regulated, except for certain advertising requirements set by the CNMV”. And he explains that right now he lacks the power to regulate and supervise cryptocurrency providers, although he monitors the evolution of the market “due to his responsibility for financial stability.” Given its international expansion, it urgently calls for the establishment of homogeneous rules so that there are no different regulations that force disputes to be resolved through arbitration.

The regulator believes that bitcoin, due to the sharp fluctuations in its price, is not being used as a widespread means of payment, and is more like an investment product. Its risk is that it is difficult to calculate its value. “The dependence of the current value of crypto assets on the expectations of buyers and sellers about their value in future transactions creates significant market and liquidity risks,” he concludes.