Cryptocurrencies: not just Bitcoin, what about Ethereum?

Bitcoin is the most famous digital currency in the world and a few days ago it has also become the legal tender of El Salvador.

In early September, this cryptocurrency crossed the $ 50,000 mark again and has continued to stay around this mark ever since. Although Bitcoin remains the most widespread currency in the world, the more time passes and the more speculations increase in other cryptocurrencies, called Altcoin, that is, the “alternative” currencies to Bitcoin.

Altcoins in the latter period are also proving to have stellar performance in the rankings. Some cryptocurrencies competing with bitcoin are as long-standing as Ethereum, which has a constantly growing market.

Let’s look at some successful altcoins whose prices may rise these days.

What are the alternative cryptocurrencies to Bitcoin?

1) Ethereum (ETH): A few days ago, the price of Ethereum was hovering around $ 3,732.40. Over the past week, Ethereum or ether is up 12.34%. This cryptocurrency has seen steady growth over the months, making its speculations increasingly widespread and strong.

2) Cardano (ADA): Cardano is the other cryptocurrency that is seeing its price soar. It ranks third, with a market capitalization of $ 84 billion.

This cryptocurrency saw a sharp rise in May when Tesla stopped accepting Bitcoin payments due to the high cost (in terms of energy consumption) of its mining..

And so ADA has reached new heights, because investors have found in it a sustainable alternative to Bitcoin, from an environmental point of view. It should come as no surprise, then, that as its demand increases, its price also increases.

3) Chainlink (LINK): Chainlink ranks twelfth among cryptocurrencies. But its popularity among investors and on social media is increasing more and more. Over the past 7 days, its value has increased by 23%. Its value is currently around $ 32 per token.

4) Dogecoin (DOGE): This cryptocurrency has been popularized by the likes of Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla. His fame has in fact increased a lot in recent months. It is now one of the leading cryptocurrencies on the market and is considered a viable investment option.

5) Avalanche (AVAX): together with Cardano and Dogecoin, this altcoin has attracted a lot of attention in this 2021. In August, for example, its value tripled. Coming to exceed 2,440% compared to its inception.

In this article we focus on the second cryptocurrency on the market only compared to Bitcoin, or Ethereum. Let’s see what it is and how to invest in it.

What is Ethereum?

Ethereum is a digital platform which allows people to build a range of decentralized applications.

These applications can include security programs, voting systems, and payment methods. Like bitcoins, ethereum also operates outside the remit of central authorities such as banks and governments.

It was Vitalik Buterin who launched the first version of Ethereum in 2015, with the help of several co-founders. This cryptocurrency has since grown and become very popular, becoming a serious rival for Bitcoins.

Ethereum is in fact the second largest cryptocurrency by volume in the world, but unlike Bitcoin it can act both as a reserve of money and as a “highway” for decentralized finance., says Bill Noble, chief technical analyst at Token Metrics, a cryptocurrency analytics platform.

Ethereum is a software platform that runs on a blockchain. Users can interact with the platform using ether, the cryptocurrency associated with Ethereum, or buy it and keep it as a store of value.

What things can you do with Ethereum?

With Ethereum, you can both buy, sell and trade currencies like Bitcoin, as well as create new applications from scratch to make buying, selling and using cryptocurrency a smoother process.

In the same way that developers can create apps on smartphones, similarly they can also create applications on Ethereum, geared towards cryptocurrency users.

For example, a developer could create a dedicated lending app on Ethereum, which other cryptocurrency users can in turn use to lend and borrow currency.

As Ollie Leech, course editor at Coindesk, a cryptocurrency news outlet, says, A lending app developed on the Ethereum network allows people to lend money to each other without involving a bank.

These contracts are typically called smart contract, or smart contracts. Basically these contracts are algorithms designed to perform a specific function when certain conditions are met.

In the case of peer-to-peer lending, the contract generates the result (money lending) when the collateral is placed in the correct wallet or account. These loans are advantageous because they are executed quickly, there can be no human errors, partiality and also the fees are much lower than those of normal cash loans.

What are the other uses of Ethereum besides cryptocurrency?

Like other popular cryptocurrencies, Ethereum was built on the principles of decentralized finance.

Smart contracts allow developers to build decentralized applications that can serve different purposes. These applications include financial instruments such as cryptocurrency exchanges, decentralized lending platforms and data services such as Matcha, which is used to search and find cryptocurrency exchanges at the best prices.

But there are also different applications, such as buying and selling digital artwork, games, and developer technology.

Ethereum’s open source concept allows developers to build entirely new cryptocurrencies on top of it, such as Chainlink and XRP, known as tokens. Some of these assets come in the form of different cryptocurrencies you may have heard of, such as Tether (USDT), Uniswap (UNI) or USD Coin (USDC).

But cryptocurrencies aren’t the only digital assets that can be created on Ethereum: recently the NFTs or non-fungible tokens, are another of the new elements created using Ethereum. These digital tokens are powered by Ethereum and are used to represent ownership of unique items.

Ethereum and Ether: what are the differences?

Developers have to pay a fee to the Ethereum network to create new tokens or decentralized apps on the network. Commission payments are made in ether, which is the native currency of Ethereum. This tax is also known as “gas”.

Gas is the price you pay to use the Ethereum system. It would be a bit like paying for a ticket to take the subway. Paying in ether to trade Ethereum is a bit like the toll you pay to travel on the highway. Each share has its own price in ether.

These “gas” commission prices, and all the uses that developers make “for a fee” on Ethereum, explain why the value of Ether has increased in recent years.

How to invest in Ethereum?

If you want to invest in Ethereum, buy ether. Currently an ether token is trading for around $ 2,700. Investing in Ethereum means buying and holding the token (ether) with the hope that it will increase in value over time.

In a nutshell, to invest in Ethereum today you can:

open a demo account on the most famous cryptocurrency trading brokers. Selling and buying cryptocurrencies on CFD platforms (Contracts for Difference) such as e-Toro, gives the certainty of making operations easy, intuitive and convenient.

open a BUY type position, starting from small figures;

or you can decide to actually buy the ethereum cryptocurrency, on a cryptocurrency exchange by exchanging it for FIAT currency (dollar or euro) or against other cryptocurrency in your possession. In this case, however, attention must be paid to the fees that are applied, which can sometimes be so high as to make the purchase of Ethereum practically useless.

Ethereum’s predictions for 2021

2020 was the year of Bitcoin but the strong visibility of cryptocurrencies has led investors to diversify their portfolios. Ethereum predictions for 2021 are potentially positive.

According to Rachid Ajaja, CEO of AllianceBlock, Ethereum even has the potential to score “better performances than Bitcoin next year”. We can therefore expect better performance from Ethereum, superior to that of Bitcoin.

If these Ethereum 2021 predictions are correct, the value of this cryptocurrency could surpass even previous records.

If you really believe in this possibility and this future appreciation of Ethereum, you just have to prepare yourself today to invest in it, using CFD Trading. Remember that, if you are a beginner, the safest thing to do is to invest first of all in demo accounts for a few months and only then you will be ready to buy real money tokens.

Ethereum opened 2021 with a big sprint, reaching $ 4,000 per token. A growth that went beyond the rosiest forecasts.

At the beginning of the year, Ethereum was the strongest cryptocurrency – among those well capitalized – and even its possible slowdowns should not cause any concern. Today Ethereum is one of the strongest cryptocurrencies and is the most valid alternative to Bitcoin, at least in terms of investment. Ethereum’s forecasts for this year remain very positive and indicate a possible rise much higher than the all-time high reached in May.

According to 35 experts surveyed by Finder, Ethereum could reach $ 4,512 by the end of 2021. This would mean a 234 percent increase over the $ 1,351 forecast that was provided in late 2020.