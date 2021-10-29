Cryptocurrencies: not only Bitcoin, also pay attention to Cardano and Ripple | News

Analysts in the cryptocurrency sector took a detailed look at their performance





The world of cryptocurrencies it is strongly dominated by Bitcoin and this often makes one lose sight of the many others investment opportunity. Although Bitcoin is the most famous currency, the one with the highest market capitalization and also the most widespread in investors’ portfolios, there are several altcoins which deserve to be considered by those who intend invest in cryptocurrencies.

During 2021, investor interest in these digital assets increased and there was a sharp increase in capital on cryptocurrencies. Among the thousands of altcoins available on the market there are some that, according to the opinion of several expert analysts, would have some growth potential not to underestimate. Among these it is necessary to point out Cardano (ADA) e Ripple (XRP), two projects that are causing a lot of talk and that are leading their respective cryptocurrencies to establish themselves more and more.

Cardano and Ripple forecasts

Analysts in the cryptocurrency sector have examined in detail their performance, such as that of Cardano (ADA). In this regard, it is sufficient to look at the cryptocurrency graph made available on Investingoal.it, referring to the price of ADA, to realize the growth that this currency has experienced in the last period.

According to industry analysts, a point in favor of this cryptocurrency would be the constant commitment of the developers to enhance the infrastructure with the aim of making Cardano reach a widespread diffusion. They are the big ones growth potential to make this coin attractive in the eyes of those looking for a low-priced currency that can increase significantly in the coming years.

Another currency examined by crypto experts is Ripple (XRP). Born with the aim of streamlining transactions, today it can boast one high speed in the verification of transactions, thus reducing waiting times for money transfers. After seeing a rapid collapse in its price in July 2021, the currency was able to recover well and reached its highest value ever in September 2021, trading at 1.06 euros.

Most analysts believe there are profit opportunities, as the price of this cryptocurrency is expected to rise in the future. Studying the currency chart you notice how the timing is fundamental for investments: those who invested in December 2017 – a period in which XRP was trading at almost one euro – are currently at a loss, while those who invested at other times have obtained high profits, just think that in April 2020 it was traded for 0.17 euros.

Is investing in ADA and XRP worthwhile?

At the end of each analysis, we come to the question that is most dear to investors, who wonder if it is convenient to invest in a particular asset. As regards specifically the investments in ADA and XRP it should be remembered that these are cryptocurrencies and therefore of assets with high volatility. This element is underlined in every analysis of the sector experts, who recall that there are no certainties about the future growth of the price of altcoins nor on the stability of their value.

The suggestion is to investing in cryptocurrencies knowingly, choosing to reserve only a reduced portion of its capital for these assets. Crypto must be considered an opportunity to differentiate the portfolio, but it should not be forgotten that these are high-risk assets: if on the one hand there are great potential for profit, on the other there is the risk of loss of capital. By investing only what you would be willing to lose, you can try to take advantage of this opportunity without excessively impacting your assets.