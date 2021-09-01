Cryptocurrencies, one Italian in 5 buys them. Bitcoin is the most popular

In Italy 21% of adults would be in possession of cryptocurrencies: this is what emerges from the results of a survey conducted by Finder which involved 27 countries, 42 thousand interviewed via Google, of which 1,504 in the Peninsula.

The result would place Italy in tenth place in the ranking of countries for the popularity of cryptocurrencies, against an overall average of 19%.

Cryptocurrencies, where are the Italians

“One in five Italians say they own cryptocurrencies, well above 12% in Spain, 11% in Germany and 8% in the UK,” said Finder editor James Edwards. In the EU, the Netherlands also reported owning crypto with a percentage close to 20%. Portugal and Norway had slightly lower rates of cryptocurrency adoption, at 17%.

It was not possible for all countries, as in the case of Italy, survey a representative sample of the population. In these cases, Google “applied weights to the survey results, if the demographics of the respondents did not deviate too much from the demographics.”

The survey showed how Vietnam has the highest cryptocurrency ownership rate (41%), followed by Indonesia and India (30%). In the latter country, however, the government has for some time been thinking of banning the possession of crypto.

In the United States the percentage of respondents who say they own cryptocurrencies is the second lowest, at 9%, after that of the UK (8%).

Returning to Italy, the Bitcoin remains the most popular cryptocurrency (cited by 10% of respondents), followed by Bitcoin Cash (4%) and Ripple (4%). The Italians who bought cryptographic coins are mainly men: 23% of Italian men, compared to 18% of women.