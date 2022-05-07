Cryptocurrencies plummet 9% after Wall Street falls

The cryptocurrencies The best known, bitcoin and ethereum, registered falls of 9% this Friday, influenced by the collapse of wall street and after knowing that the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic It has prohibited the country’s financial entities from carrying out or facilitating operations with digital assets, including cryptocurrencies, for their clients.

Specifically, at 2:00 p.m. bitcoin registered a drop of 9.11% and stood at 35,893 dollars (33,946 euros), while ethereum plummeted 8.44% and changed to 2,678 dollars (2,535 euros).

As of late Thursday, bitcoin dipped as low as $35,500, hitting lows from ten weeks ago when the war began. At the same time, Wall Street recorded its worst session since 2020 after the US Federal Reserve announce a rise in interest rates half a point to curb inflation. The nasdaq fell 5.05%, while the dow jones and the S&P 500 3.10% and 3.56% were left, respectively.

“Mitigate the risks”

The objective of the measure of the Argentine central bank is “seeks to mitigate the risks associated with operations with these assets that could generate for users of financial services and for the financial system as a whole.”

The measure will also affect other assets whose yields are determined based on the variations that these crypto assets register and that are not regulated by the country’s authorities and authorized by the central bank itself. According to a report by the consulting firm Chainanalysys carried out in 2021, Argentina it was the tenth country in the world with the highest adoption of cryptocurrencies.