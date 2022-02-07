Cryptocurrencies: Portugal last paradise for 0% taxation on Bitcoin. Some changes are coming to Italy

MILAN (Finanza.com)

The Dutch family of five, the Taihuttus, who have spent the last five years traveling to 40 different countries and ultimately decided to take root in Portugal, the quintessential cryptocurrency tax haven in Portugal, has been renamed the “Bitcoin Family”. Europe. To tell their story, CNBC underlining that the patriarch of the family, Didi Taihuttu, chose Portugal to settle down because it is one of the last countries in Europe with a 0% tax on bitcoin, a destination too tempting to ignore. In 2017, Taihuttu, his wife and three children liquidated everything they owned, selling a very large house and virtually all of their earthly assets for bitcoin and a nomadic life. This happened when the bitcoin price was around $ 900. The largest cryptocurrency in the world is currently trading around $ 41,000 after reaching a peak of around $ 69,000 in November. Taihuttu, the 43-year-old father of three says he is safeguarding the family’s crypto fortune in secret vaults across four different continents, so presumably, their share of cryptocurrencies is substantial enough to make it worth flying across the world to redeem theirs. decentralized money.

And while Portugal becomes a tax haven for cryptocurrencies, in Italy the decree comes into force which will apply more restrictive rules than the EU directives, assimilating virtual currency exchanges and custodianship service providers to money transfers and credit brokerage companies, which must therefore register with the OAM (Organismo degli and mediators). At the same time, a sort of cryptocurrency registry is born for both operations and managers. The data of the operations with the balances of the transactions will be sent quarterly to the ministry of the economy. For those who work in Italy, registration in the currency register managed by the OAM (agent and brokerage body) will be mandatory. Those who do not fulfill the obligation will not be able to operate in Italy and risk up to the blackout of the site. The census of operators, natural persons and Italian and above all foreign companies (90% of the market is foreign), will start 90 days after the entry into force of the decree of the ministry of economy establishing the register, signed by Daniele Franco, minister of economy, and in the process of being published in the Official Gazette. As a result of the news of the signing of the Decree, the Crypto Consulting division of Servizio Tasse, one of the very few companies in Europe capable of assisting, with accounting, tax and regulatory advice, even companies and individuals who have decided to invest or use cryptocurrencies, saw a + 250% increase in requests for consultancy.