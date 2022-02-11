Cryptocurrencies protagonists of the American Super Bowl. And there are those who give away bitcoins

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Super Bowl is the sporting event of the year for Americans and the favorite stage for commercials for Big Corp’s giants, ready to spend up to $ 7 million for thirty seconds. This year there will also be those who add a bitcoin prize to the investment to be dispensed to the fastest spectators.

The final of the American football tournament on Sunday evening between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals will in fact be a further consecration for the crypto world that will make the lion’s share of the evening’s advertisers.

Ftx, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges valued a few days ago at 32 billion in the latest round of funding, will be giving away an unspecified amount of bitcoin that will depend on the time its spot will be broadcast. If, for example, it goes on the air at 7.32 pm, New York time, it will be 7.32 bitcoins, equal to about 320 thousand dollars at current values. If it is 9.15 am, the value would rise to almost 400 thousand dollars.

Spectators will have to be attached to the Ftx Twitter account and immediately relaunch the related tweet as soon as the sponsor is broadcast, which should be broadcast in the second half of the game: among the fastest, the four winners will be selected who will share the bitcoins.

The only condition to participate: to be resident in the United States and, of course, to open an account at the exchange in order to receive the prize.

“Fans are twice as likely to know about cryptocurrencies as non-sports fans, fans are three times as likely,” said Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX.

The exchange won’t be the only one investing in Sunday’s Super Bowl. Even the giants Coinbase and Crypto.com will launch their own spot to launch their brand nationwide. Even in Italy and Europe, crypto world companies have invaded the shirts of football teams and stadiums with sponsorships and advertising aimed at football fans.

On the other hand, the players in the cryptocurrency sector have their coffers full of liquidity, thanks to the boom in prices in recent years which has increased the volume of transactions on platforms and venture capital investments, which have reached a record of 30. billions of dollars in 2021, as the Wall Street Journal points out.

It is not only American football that is invaded by crypto: Crypto.com closed a twenty-year agreement in the fall for the sponsorship of the legendary Staples Center in Los Angeles, the home of the Lakers basketball champions. And she recently did commercials with actor Matt Damon. Ftx did the same with the Miami Heat arena.

Instead, Binance, the largest exchange in the world, will be missing in the Super Bowl arena. Which, however, will respond on Monday in controversy with its competitors who have exploited the large audience of the most followed event in the United States.

“I think it’s great that the sector is taking over the Super Bowl,” founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao explained to the WSJ. But at the same time, Binance wants to make sure that people who approach cryptocurrencies do so by understanding the risks involved. Better, therefore, a more sedate approach to advertising than the impact of the Super Bowl, huge but superficial.