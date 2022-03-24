Cryptocurrencies reach a capitalization of USD 2,000 million and institutions seem to be willing to enter the market

Bitcoin (BTC) and the broader cryptocurrency market rose on Thursday as the total value of digital assets surpassed $2 trillion for the first time in over three weeks, amid signs of a clear shift in market sentiment, led by none other than Goldman Sachs.

BTC hit an intraday high of $44,253, having gained more than 3% during the session, according to data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap has rallied more than 33% since its January low.

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization has gained more than 7% since Monday to reach nearly $2.1 trillion, according to data from Coingecko. The market capitalization figure also hit $2 trillion on CoinMarketCap.

Although not bullish the Bitcoin Greed and Fear Index has escaped “extreme fear” and is now in the “fear” stage with a reading of 40. The volatility and sentiment indicator is based on a scale from 0 to 100 with higher readings corresponding to a more bullish outlook for BTC.

The Bitcoin Greed and Fear Index continues to be an important indicator of general market conditions. Source: Alternative.me

The apparent change in cryptocurrency market sentiment comes after months of bearish price action for Bitcoin and altcoins, prompting some investors to speculate on the possibility of a full-blown bear market. However, Amid geopolitical instability, members of the legacy financial community have identified cryptocurrency as a potential opportunity.

As Cointelegraph reported, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said the war in Ukraine could force nations to reassess their currency dependencies, which could pave the way for digital assets. Specifically, the BlackRock executive promoted digital assets as a viable tool for international settlements and transactions.

Cryptocurrencies have been on Fink’s radar since at least Q4 2020.

In the meantimeMultinational investment bank Goldman Sachs appears to have put cryptocurrencies on its radar and has even redesigned its website homepage to reflect the growth of digital assets and the metaverse. Referring to these technologies as “megatrends,” Goldman populated a new “Insights” section of his website with previously published reports on the game, the metaverse, and Web3.

Goldman Sachs home page on March 24, 2022.

Goldman Sachs recently completed its first over-the-counter cryptocurrency options trade with Galaxy Digital. The investment bank first launched its Bitcoin futures product for CME in June 2021.

Finally, Grayscale Investments recently announced the launch of a new smart contract fund that allows accredited investors to back Ethereum competitors. The new fund, which has already opened for daily subscriptions, offers exposure to Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX), Polkadot (DOT), Polygon (MATIC), Algorand (ALGO), and Stellar (XLM). .

Clarification: The information and/or opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily represent the views or editorial line of Cointelegraph. The information set forth herein should not be taken as financial advice or investment recommendation. All investment and commercial movement involve risks and it is the responsibility of each person to do their due research before making an investment decision.

