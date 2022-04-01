Cryptocurrencies Rebound After Suffering Hit From Tighter EU Controls

Bitcoin remains almost stable in the $46,000 area, although still far from the $50,000 milestone that seemed to break a few days ago. Ethereun rises more than 2% and the rest of the most traded cryptocurrencies register increases of up to 7%, as in the case of Solana.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, Bitcoin addresses holding 1,000 to 10,000 tokens, so-called ‘whales’, soared 9%, according to data from the blockchain analysis platform Santiment. These are wallets holding hundreds of thousands of dollars in the queen of crypto, still buying tokens at current prices. Currently, there are more than 2,200 addresses holding 1,000 to 10,000 BTC, the highest level in 12 months. This build-up phase for whales is often followed by a huge price boost.

A paradoxical situation occurs between Solana, Terra and Avalanche in recent weeks. While they do have their differences, the native blockchain currencies (SOL, LUNA, and AVAX respectively) recently converged in price, showing that investors may not find much value in differentiating between the three potential Ethereum killers. The three blockchains are also close competitors when it comes to market cap, especially Solana and Terra. While Solana held the lead earlier in the year, recent gains have seen Luna overtake her, though once again the competition is close.

More news with cryptocurrencies

European votes against the privacy of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies: blow to the heart of the market

“Peronio”: how and where to get Perón’s Bitcoin

What options exist to invest cryptocurrencies and not leave them “under the mattress”?