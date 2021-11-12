Cryptocurrencies, Savona needs a new economic theory

3 min

For the Consob president they are “like the phoenix: they exist, but we don’t know what they look like”. And the SEC turns the spotlight on Binance, already under observation by the Italian Authority

A new economic theory for cryptocurrencies. The president of Consob, Paolo Savona, has returned to raise the alarm level on Bitcoin and companions, speaking once again of the need for adequate regulation. In fact, integrated into all kinds of financial contracts, cryptocurrencies are, according to the number one of the Authority, “like the phoenix: they exist, but we do not know what they look like”. For this you need rules and also an economic theory that understands them.

“Building an economy with cryptocurrencies requires a better understanding of this complex financial world, which is still evolving. I think it is first of all necessary to accept that a new economic theory integrated with cryptocurrencies is needed “, said Savona during a webinar organized by Consob with La Sapienza University, underlining how” it is not virtual products that must be regulated first. , but rather their decentralized block-chain localization, which is not impenetrable for all cryptocurrencies ”and, consequently,“ there cannot be any regulation that is technologically neutral ”.

One of the problems is identifying the ‘agents’ that will need to be regulated, given that some platforms claim that they are not real intermediaries but rather facilitators of transactions through new technologies. “The current legislation, especially in Italy, leaves room for these different interpretations, and it would be better to regulate these distinctions”, warned the Consob president, according to whom this is the only way to put an end to a “Far West of finance and prevent it from spreading to Europe “.

As for the creation of a central bank digital currency, which aims to stabilize the system and would offer the community the technological innovation available to cryptoassets, Savona once again invited collaboration: if central banks decide to launch their own cryptocurrency , this initiative “should be tackled in conjunction with a re-regulation of banking once it leaves the money creation circuit,” he concluded.

The SEC turns the spotlight on Binance

The words of the Consob president came just as the rumor bounced from overseas according to which the Sec had turned on the headlights on the activities in the USA of the cryptocurrency platform Binance, a platform already under observation by the Italian Authority.

According to what the Wall Street Journal reports, which headlines the article “Binance is everywhere and nowhere”, the problem would be the fact that the virtual currency does not have a physical location, which makes it impossible to determine who supervision is responsible. The parent company Binance Holding ltd. it is in fact established in the Cayman Islands but the financial supervisory authority of the islands explained to the Wall Street Journal that Binance does not have licenses to trade cryptocurrencies from the country, a fact also confirmed by a spokesperson for the group led by Changpeng Zhao.

Consob last July warned that the companies of the Binance Group are not authorized to provide investment services and activities in Italy, not even through the website www.binance.com. However, the platform was still chosen by SS Lazio for the launch of its fan tokens in October, a circumstance that prompted Codacons to submit a complaint to the Authority “considering that Lazio fans in this case are in effect savers who they employ their economic resources in digital financial investments, relying on stability and trust in their reference team “.

