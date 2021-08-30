Cryptocurrencies: still fluctuations for Bitcoin and companies, what future for digital currencies?

After the fall of May, June and July to August the Bitcoin price starts to rise again, showing a positive uptrend.

According to the main specialized portals among the most traded cryptocurrencies in July, in addition to BTC there would also be other crypto tokens such as Tether, the leading stablecoin in the cryptocurrency market e Ethereum, Bitcoin’s rival altcoin par excellence.

Among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap in the world there are also Ripple (+ 9.7% in the last month), Binance Coin (+ 10.8%), Cardano (-10.2%), the stablecoin pegged to the US dollar USD Coin, the token meme brought to the fore by Elon Musk Dogecoin (-15.3%), the emerging cryptocurrency for smart contracts ChainLink (+ 21.9%) and the newborn crypto token Internet Computer with a capitalization of almost 20 billion.

Obviously, the moment passed by Bitcoin and companies is not the best, considering the numerous regulatory proposals present in the US and Europe, in addition to the Chinese squeeze on mining and trading. In the United States, the government wants to tax American brokers who offer cryptocurrency investment services, while the International Monetary Fund has announced its negative opinion to the transformation of BTC into legal currency.

Is it worth investing in cryptocurrencies today?

As governments around the world try to regulate the cryptocurrency sector, investments in digital currencies continue to increase, with an increasing number of retail traders operating with crypto tokens. On the other hand, the offer of services for the cryptocurrency trading has increased considerably in the last year, as shown by the “etoro vs etorox” analysis by InvestinGoal, which explains what are the pros and cons of the broker eToro’s new cryptowallet service and the differences between buying and selling and trading digital currencies.

After tough months for cryptocurrencies, market sentiment is definitely changing direction, with rising prices for the main cryptocurrencies and a progressive increase in trading volumes. The more prudent investors obviously proved to be the ones who had bought the digital coins, putting in their digital or hardware wallets reserves in Bitcoin and other crypto tokens. These positions are difficult to sustain over the long term, especially with falls of more than 50% in prices.

On the contrary, theoperations of cryptocurrency traders it has also remained good during the past few months, as with this investment method it is possible to operate in all conditions, speculating upwards or opening short positions downwards. Undoubtedly, this is a more versatile solution, however in recent weeks even investors who prefer medium and long-term positions seem to have returned. In addition, the sale of many positions accumulated during the cryptocurrency rally must be considered, for maximize yield obtained with the price boom in the first part of 2021.

What are the aspects to monitor for investing in cryptocurrencies?

An aspect to consider before investing in cryptocurrencies today is undoubtedly the question related to regulations, in fact, although it is an inevitable intervention, it will certainly have a significant impact in the cryptocurrency world. After the action of the Beijing government, the USA and the European Union could also act in this sense, creating a squeeze on the crypto sector, especially by asking higher safety standards to brokers and exchange platforms.

At the same time, central banks continue with the development of state digital currencies, with the launch of thedigital euro by the ECB. This initiative aims to develop the CBDC of the EU, which is the digital currency of the European Central Bank, a cryptocurrency version of the traditional euro subject to the same rules as the original fiat currency. European citizens could in future deposit their money directly with the ECB, thus bypassing commercial banks.

Another factor to consider is the growing interest from companies against cryptocurrencies, in fact after the announcement that it could bring Tesla back to accept Bitcoins again for purchases of electric cars, even PayPal may soon launch payment services with digital currencies also in Europe. The future of cryptocurrencies remains uncertain, however the appeal and opportunities available within the currency market are undeniable.

Experts advise to invest only in a prudent way, starting from the study of these technologies to fully understand their functioning and possible future prospects. It is also essential to work with a correct operational strategy, taking into account the risk / return ratio and one’s own predisposition, to ensure maximum sustainability in the long term. The right planning allows you to manage risk efficiently, through diversification and conscious decisions of capital asset allocation.