Cryptocurrencies, the CEO of JPMorgan lashes out against bitcoin

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has once again expressed his stance on cryptocurrencies and bitcoin. The JPMorgan executive discussed the real value of cryptocurrencies and his take on the world of cryptocurrencies in an interview with the Times of India last week.

Dimon stated that the latest bull market in cryptocurrencies was created by a lot of liquidity in the system, which then leads to speculation. In particular, Dimon stated that anyone who borrows money to buy bitcoin is a fool.

However, Dimon also acknowledged that there is a possibility that the cryptocurrency sector could increase its value tenfold in the next few years. Dimon also said he believes governments will regulate bitcoin sooner or later.

The CEO’s personal views on the validity of the cryptocurrency and the upcoming regulation of the cryptocurrency market have not stopped JPMorgan from offering access to six cryptocurrency funds for its clients and even creating their own digital accounting token for payments, called JPM Coin, a network that would allow its customers to make instant payments using blockchain technology.