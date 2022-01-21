Cryptocurrencies, the EU receives the proposal to ban those based on the Proof of Work

Prohibit the mining and circulation in Europe of cryptocurrencies using the Proof of Work algorithm and incentivize the Proof of Stake. This is the proposal brought to the table by the European Commission by Erik Thedéen, Vice President of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA).

According to the executive, the huge amounts of electricity consumed during the mining operations would be an obstacle to achieving the EU’s goal of significantly reducing greenhouse gas pollution.

China has banned cryptocurrencies. Many miners remained and continue to mine bitcoins Go to the deepening

Currently, two of the most important cryptocurrencies – Bitcoin and Ethereum – use Proof of Work algorithms and could therefore be banned in Europe if the proposal were to turn into a regulation.

It should be noted, however, that Erik Thedéen’s proposal does not want to be punitive with the world of cryptocurrencies in general. As mentioned, we speak of a ban only for those who use the Proof of Work algorithm, which could however continue to find fertile ground in Europe if they pass – as Ethereum has already planned – to the Proof of Stake algorithm, much less energy-intensive.

The Proof of Work algorithm: this is why mining consumes so much energy

Wanting to simplify the concept of Proof of Work as much as possible, we can say that consists in the realization, by the components of a network, of a very heavy work in terms of computational power, in order to access a reward.

It is the so-called mining operation, in which the different participants of a blockchain compete with each other using all their power to solve a problem entrusted by the network in which they participate. The problem must be complex enough to discourage attacks on blockchain integrity, but at the same time not so complex as to slow down network operations. As you can imagine, this is the critical part of the whole functioning of the blockchain: using all possible power also means consuming a lot of electricity.

Once the puzzle is solved, the client shares the result with the network for verification and, with the confirmation that the activity has been completed, the client then gets the coveted “reward”, typically a unit of a cryptocurrency or a portion of it.

The Proof of Work system has been designed to ensure the integrity of the blockchain and encourage the participation of nodes in the transaction validation process, but as we have seen, it also has a major drawback: the computationally intensive work of a Proof of Work algorithm involves the consumption of very large quantities of electrical energy by the computers participating in the mining.

To give a concrete measure to the statement “large quantities of electricity”, just think that, according to a report by the University of Cambridge, the‘Bitcoin mining around the world last year consumed more electricity than all of Argentina consumed. In terms of pollution, we are talking about the same amount of greenhouse gases produced in a year by a nation the size of Kuwait.

The initiative may be laudable, but Europe is only a very small part of the problem

It seems clear, therefore, that the increasing success of cryptocurrencies that use systems of this type corresponds to an important surge in greenhouse gases produced, a situation that only drives the EU away from its ambitious plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55% within the next ten years.

The Bitcoin network now consumes twice as much as Greece and more than countries like Austria, Portugal and Switzerland Go to the deepening

In closing, it should be noted that, despite Erik Thedéen’s appeal, it touches a fundamental part of the world of crypto, Europe currently represents a very small slice in the field of mining.

If we add up the number of mining operations carried out in Germany, France, Switzerland and Italy, we barely reach 5% of the entire world mining operations.