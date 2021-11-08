Cryptocurrencies: the market exceeds $ 3,000 billion, Bitcoin one step away from the record

Listen to the audio version of the article

The cryptocurrency market exceeded $ 3 trillion for the first time, thanks to the greater interest of traditional finance and investors, attracted by the strong rises in currencies.

According to CoinGecko, which monitors over 10,000 cryptocurrencies, the value of the market as a whole has reached 3.007 billion. In particular, Bitcoin, which represents over 40% of the market, rises by 6.4% to $ 65,906, a step away from the all-time high of $ 67,016 reached on 20 October, while Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency (slightly less of 20% of the market), rose by 2.8% to 4,722 dollars, after hitting a maximum of 4,768 dollars.

As for the smaller cryptocurrencies, Solana is down to $ 243 and Binance Coin is down to $ 642. SwissQuote analysts speak of “a market that is swelling at an impressive rate”, with a movement driven “a little by speculation and a little by real reasons”, for example the launch on the American market of an ETF linked to Bitcoin, which allows investors to bet on cryptocurrency.

Furthermore, unlike traditional currencies, the number of bitcoins is fixed and unchangeable (21 million, which are issued gradually). Finally, according to some investors, cryptocurrencies, due to their characteristics, can be a way to protect themselves from inflation, which is on the rise in Europe and North America. That said, there is no shortage of concerns: “The risks are high due to volatility and pressure from regulators,” said the experts, who fear “a bubble like that of the internet in the 2000s.”

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor Plus)