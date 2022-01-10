Cryptocurrencies, the new entry displaces everyone: fear for Bitcoin

Cryptocurrencies, the news of the last few hours has already disrupted the financial market: everything investors should know.

The clues are flooding. Literally. And while no official confirmation has yet arrived, it would seem to be more than just a rumor. The well-informed even say that it is now certain: PayPal is about to enter the world of cryptocurrencies.

The giant of digital payment services is in the process of creating its own virtual currency. Not surprisingly, in recent months, it has tested the waters with a move that somehow had already anticipated this intention: that is, it had introduced, not long ago, the payment in cryptocurrencies.

At the headquarters in San Jose, work is being done day and night to speed up the process and to land in the market dominated by Bitcoin in the shortest possible time. Also because, apparently, the news has already made investors go crazy with joy. Judging by the social reactions to the leak, many are not in the skin.

PayPal ready to enter the world of cryptocurrencies

There is more than one clue that would seem to confirm the will of US society. In the source codes of the Paypal iOS application, as they know from Cointelegraph, the presence of clear references to the development of a stablecoin was identified.

In these codes, as discovered by the developer Steve Moser, there would even be the alleged and future logo of the cryptocurrency in question: PayPal Coin. A further confirmation would have come, again, in the course of an interview that the senior vice president of the crypto division of the company released to the portal Bloomberg.