Cryptocurrencies, the push that was missing: Bitcoin trembles

© Getty Images

Cryptocurrencies, the project that is boiling in the pot will forever change the world of digital currencies: it is going badly for Bitcoin.

There European Central Bank almost there. The next twenty-four months could therefore be decisive: both because the novelty in the pipeline is such as to upset the world of cryptocurrencies forever and because what is cooking has been awaited for a very long time.

Read also: Mediaset cuts sport: goodbye to a historic broadcast

Apparently, thedigital euro it is no longer a mirage. Fabio Panetta, a member of the board of the ECB, has indeed revealed, as he reports Cryptocurrency.it, “burning” details on the operation that you are trying to carry out. Not without difficulty, as it is something gigantic.

According to his words, the project is already in place. Trying to track down gods channels, in the meantime, to ensure that the new currency has legal tender throughout the area where the euro is adopted as the official currency. And this is apparently the most difficult step of the whole operation.

Cryptocurrencies, the new entry threatens Bitcoin

Although everything is still in doubt, in the sense that there is nothing concrete in hand, there is an indissoluble certainty. When the digital euro and other similar currencies promoted by other states were to take off, the whole cryptocurrency universe would have to gain.

Woe to think that the digital euro is a full-fledged cryptocurrency, though. “It is neither about operating on blockchain – explain the experts of Cryptocurrency.it – nor of decentralized and anti-inflation management “. We will know more, however, when the difficulties currently encountered by the European Central Bank can finally be said to be overcome.

Meanwhile, Panetta took the opportunity to throw a jab at the queen of digital currencies, that is Bitcoin. Following in the footsteps of Elon Musk pointed the finger at the mining process of this cryptocurrency, stating that the digital euro will be produced in an environmentally friendly way.