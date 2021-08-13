News

Cryptocurrencies: The White Hat hacker returns the stolen $ 600 million

Let’s go back to dealing with the Poly Network affair and what it was the biggest cryptocurrency theft of history with a total of 610 million dollars stolen (519 million euros, if you prefer). The news is that after the – almost desperate – appeal launched by the platform last Wednesday on Twitter, the perpetrator of the attack retraced his steps and is already taking steps to return what was illegally stolen.

Retracing the story, we recall that two days ago Poly Network had denounced a heavy attack that had led to the stealing of several cryptoasset; the theft involved tokens from Ethereum, BinanceChain and OxPolygon and was carried out due to a particular vulnerability in the system.

Behind the attack there seems to be a hacker known as White Hat that, through the BBC, he promptly made it known that he was not interested in money. To confirm this, and after the Poly Network tweet, yesterday White Hat had already returned a large part of the stolen cryptocurrencies, while the remaining part should return to the owners in the next few hours.

The attack on Poly Network could have different interpretations, however at first it seems like a way of highlight some serious limitations and vulnerabilities of the platform itself, often not considered by users who, at least in the last two years, have seen only a goose that lays golden eggs in virtual coins.

