Cryptocurrencies: The White Hat hacker returns the stolen $ 600 million

Let’s go back to dealing with the Poly Network affair and what it was the biggest cryptocurrency theft of history with a total of 610 million dollars stolen (519 million euros, if you prefer). The news is that after the – almost desperate – appeal launched by the platform last Wednesday on Twitter, the perpetrator of the attack retraced his steps and is already taking steps to return what was illegally stolen.

Retracing the story, we recall that two days ago Poly Network had denounced a heavy attack that had led to the stealing of several cryptoasset; the theft involved tokens from Ethereum, BinanceChain and OxPolygon and was carried out due to a particular vulnerability in the system.