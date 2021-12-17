Cryptocurrencies to buy electric scooters? There are those who say yes

It was only a matter of time before two of the big growth sectors got closer and closer. We refer to cryptocurrencies and to electric micro-mobility, the protagonist of a real boom since the beginning of the pandemic.

The distance between these realities has been reduced thanks to the small revolution brought about by Voro Motors, a retailer of e-scooters and battery-powered scooters, which has decided to add Bitcoin and Ethereum to the accepted payment systems, in addition of course to the traditional ones.

Anti-fraud system

The company has also moved forward to immediately stop the possible “crafty” who might think of speculating on the values ​​of the digital currency by exploiting the product return system. Voro Motors has indicated that any refunds will take place at the current exchange rate.

To put it simply, using an example, if the value of Bitcoin or Ethereum should double a week after the purchase of the e-scooter, the retailer will only return the amount actually spent, therefore half of the current value.

Novelty, but not too much

In any case, this is not an absolute novelty in the sector. Greyp, a Croatian manufacturer of pedal assisted electric bikes, also accepts several cryptocurrencies for its high-end products, as well as Furosystems also gets paid in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin.

Even Tesla squinted at Bitcoin for a short time, only to turn around after just two months due to the environmental impact of cryptocurrencies, which require a lot of energy to power the transaction control computer system. But the possibility of switching to Dogecoins still remains valid.