Cryptocurrencies to hide the trail of a millionaire scam | Economy

Agents from the UDEF, the Economic and Fiscal Crime Unit, of the Granada National Police have uncovered a colossal scam that, in a first assessment, could reach 350 million euros. As explained by the National Police in a statement, it is a gang – of which they have already identified, but not arrested, 14 people – that operated on the Internet under the guise of a regulated entity that offered financial services. The hook, as usual, is that they offered very high returns from equity investments. The gang operates, according to investigators, from abroad and offered its services in numerous foreign countries. The defrauded money is presumed difficult to recover, since the criminals have invested it in cryptocurrencies.

The scammed found a seemingly legal financial entity on the web that offered to invest the capital of the scammed in shares of large corporations, oil futures or cryptocurrencies, always promising to obtain large dividends in a short time. When the investors were convinced and it was up to them to make the capital contributions, they were put in contact with a series of advisers, presented as supposed experts in financial advice, with a long and successful track record, according to the researchers, to then ask them downloading a program to your computer software that it was nothing but the way for the fraudsters themselves to carry out the transactions first-hand as if they were the holders of the money.

Once in the hands of the criminal network, the money never returned to its owners. The fraudsters diverted the capital to accounts in third countries to be converted into digital assets and cryptocurrencies, specifically bitcoins and ether. Once converted into digital currencies, operations in which anonymity prevails, the police find it very difficult to keep track of the money.

The police investigation, which remains open, has so far located and clarified 81 complaints in Spain, in addition to some similar operations in the rest of Europe, and it is not ruled out that both the victims and the value of what was defrauded will increase in the future. . This investigation has also shown that when the victims demanded the reimbursement of the money invested, the looters gave them one more blow by demanding a final capital contribution under the excuse of paying the tax obligations derived from the profits obtained or, alternatively, case, for the payment of taxes or fees under any foreign regulation.

When investors already demanded the return of their investment and profits at all costs, criminals simulated bankruptcy as a result of the movements and fluctuations intrinsic to trading equities. Finally, the entity disappeared from the web to resurface with new phone numbers, emails and even a new website.