Cryptocurrencies: today is it convenient to rely on exchanges to buy Bitcoin?

Many people wonder whether to rely on a exchange is the best way to buy Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. This is a legitimate doubt, given that in recent years the demand for virtual coins has definitely increased and with it also the tools designed for purchase. Exchanges are intermediaries that offer an exchange service, that is, they allow you to deposit money set aside for an investment and convert it into Bitcoin or other virtual currencies.

In some cases these tools also allow you to carry out the reverse process and convert a cryptocurrency into a real currency, while on other exchanges this operation is not allowed. One of the focal points relating to the use of exchanges concerns their regulation, very often not recognized by international supervisory bodies.

The exchange to buy Bitcoin, unlike online trading platforms, they allow you to buy digital currency directly and not derivatives. Furthermore, on these circuits it is also possible to find cryptocurrencies and altcoins being launched and therefore potentially very profitable even if obviously these also present a high degree of risk.

Exchange: what you need to know

First of all, therefore, exchanges occupy a real legislative vacuum, as they are not bodies recognized by international control bodies such as Consob Italian and the Cysec in Europe. Also for this reason, exchanges have often been the victim of cyber attacks which in some cases have even led to the theft of cryptocurrencies. The operations are then submitted upon payment of a commission and they are often not instantaneous and take some time to complete.

Finally these intermediaries are unsuitable for beginners because they do not allow you to practice with a demo account and also have graphics that are anything but simple and obvious in its navigation. One of the safest and most used exchanges in the world is Coinbase, which provides a fairly simplified cryptocurrency trading system, in comparison with other exchanges. The company that manages it is listed on the stock exchange and this aspect probably makes it a little more reliable than the others.

The speech changes slightly for Binance, the most widely used exchange in the world, which has also launched its own cryptocurrency, the Binance Coin BNB which is one of the 5 most capitalized in the world. Despite being a very famous broker he does not own no license of special security and has often been the subject of attacks by cyber hackers. The same logic also guides Bittrex And Kraken even if these exchanges have always behaved well with their users by reimbursing the thefts suffered, despite not having any obligation imposed by the guarantees.

Excellent alternatives to exchanges

The best alternative to exchanges is certainly given by the platforms of the best brokers for the online trading. The latter in fact allow you to make investments in Bitcoin, or in other famous digital currencies, without running any risk and taking advantage of a series of non-negligible advantages. Through these investments, each person does not physically have Bitcoins but can still earn from their increase in value.

In general, the strengths of these platforms are for example:

Maximum security .

. Absence of commissions on sales.

Possibility to invest in price changes.

Presence of a demo mode .

. Simple and intuitive graphics.

They include the short selling .

. Great investment management tools.

Immediate transactions.

Brokers for online trading allow you to make investments through cryptocurrency derivatives, or through so-called CFDs. THE contracts for difference they have a trend that is obviously connected to the price of the cryptocurrency but they allow to carry out an important series of operations useful for the portfolio management investment. The level of security offered by the best brokers is very high, so much so that it is comparable to that of banks. With these platforms, customer accounts are always segregated and separated from the useful products.

These platforms are also ideal for beginners, as they have one simple and intuitive graphics which facilitates learning and also allows you to operate investment simulations using the demo mode. Often they also allow you to invest on the downside, through short selling, an operation that allows you to make profits in the event the chosen cryptocurrency loses value, obviously predicting the right trend.