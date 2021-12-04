Cryptocurrencies today: what’s up | Evergrande and the shock on the markets

Nightmare night for the whole market cryptocurrencies. Flush of enormous proportions, with double-digit losses across the entire sector, bears toasting and a situation that will have thrown small investors into panic.

All this also because there was not a single sign of what then happened, in a stroke that we recognize to be masters for bears. Let’s try to understand what happened during the night, what are the chances of actually having touched the bottom and whether or not there will be worries about the future.

Fear and delirium about Bitcoin and crypto – our analysis

Night of fear: Bitcoin touches $ 43,000 and then starts again

For anyone who was already awake during the early hours of the morning, it was an awakening from nightmare. After a night of already substantial declines, very important sales were triggered, which liquidated positions, within 1 hour, higher than 1.35 billion dollars on Bitcoin and on other major cryptocurrencies.

The incredible collapse in minutes

A hint of May? Approximately, with some analogy that will give thought to those who are always looking for machinations in this type of market collapse. But let’s proceed in order.

The situation last night was clear to everyone. Fear index practically to the maximum, with a reduced space for a further sell off. Short closing and clear indications that we were at the bottom of the channel. Then in the night the trigger, anticipated by sales of the best informed.

Evergrande’s fear returns: can it be blamed on this?

Just before the major collapse, some news of further problems Evergrande, which would seem to signal the point of no return for the large Chinese company.

Truth? Chinese FUD? Manipulations? Hard to say for now. The fact is that in the eastern markets the sell off was of such proportions that it even hit prices below $ 29,000 for a few seconds.

The BTC / USDC pair hit $ 28,801.87 on Huobi following the vertical drop, thus showing insufficient depth.

Something that sometimes happens during these sell offs, even if never with these proportions. The fact that Huobi is mainly used in the East suggests that the quarrels Evergrande may have played a role.

After the first sell off, a prairie with no buy orders

This mainly relates to how the markets are organized. Orders tend to concentrate near at the trading price at a given time. Beyond what are then supports and resistances, those who are leading the trend obviously have an easy game – and can find a literal prairie in front of them.

Terrible news is circulating about Evergrande – could it have triggered the collapse?

This is what happened when the main exchanges used in the world reached prices close to $ 43,000, only to have the obvious bounce after a flush of this type. After certain price levels, rationality no longer exists and bots and orders left open lead the dance. Until someone takes advantage of it and the rebound starts.

The Buy the Deep has started with the big shots

To Nayib Bukele the fact of having entered in must be acknowledged advance while the world of cryptomaniacs despaired. The president of El Salvador announced via Twitter that it had purchased others 150 Bitcoin for the coffers of his country. A move that now repeats at every dep consistent. A sign that the country’s path is now marked in this sense.

El Salvador just bought the dip! 🇸🇻 150 coins at an average USD price of ~ $ 48,670 🥳#Bitcoin🎄 – Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) December 4, 2021

El Salvador bought the dip! 150 coins at an average of $ 48,760. We missed the *** bottom by 7 minutes!

With the usual theater of Peter Schiff, the serial hater of Bitcoin who now has as the only reason of his life to contest the choices of El Salvador. Bukele’s purchase also triggered other industry bigwigs to step in, like Justin Sun.

To match the CEO of El Salvador @nayibbukele ‘s offer,

I just bought the dip!

100 coins at an average USD price of 47,627.03 #Bitcoin – Justin Sun 🌞 (@justinsuntron) December 4, 2021

To reply to the offer of El Salvador CEO Nayib Bukele I bought the dip! 100 coins at an average of $ 47,627.

An important curtain, which tells us about the sentiment of the long term holders more than a thousand panic ads. Who could, bought. The flush could be in the order of things and could help get you back on a firmer foundation.

Longs pay with leverage

The price paid by long with high leverage it was of an important order of magnitude. Within 1 hour of the dip, positions were closed for 1.35 billion. Taking into account the fact that it happened on Friday night, when the volumes are generally not very high, this is an even more frightening number. The open positions on futures also collapse, also a more than normal reaction when this type of situation occurs.

Volatility? It may not end there

This morning’s sound alarm led many to return to the market when perhaps they would have pulled the oars into the boat for the weekend. Given the still rarefied book and the strength of the bears, we might still expect some major moves up Bitcoin and on the rest of the market for the next few hours.

Buy the dip: what it is and how it works

Those who have recently arrived on the market will be wondering what that means buy the dip that bounces on social networks and in particular on Twitter. It simply means buy the discount, or take advantage of intense bearish movements to increase your exposure to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

The ideal – for those who work in this way – would be to do hold long-term – and to buy now in anticipation of growth in the coming months and years. No, Bitcoin won't die today either – if that's the question they're asking you. And those who still have open positions should make the following consideration: 2 days ago I would have bought Bitcoin at this price?