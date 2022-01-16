Cryptocurrencies try to rebound, DOGE, Polygon, Terra

Earth (LUNA) ready for the rescue

The cryptocurrency LUNA has posted a + 22% rise in the last 7 days, peaking at $ 87.30 on Saturday 15 January.

In one month, LUNA is up by + 33% and in three months by an excellent + 133.54%.

Last Christmas day, the TVL bound in the Terra blockchain was 20 billion, which had justified its exceptional rise. Then the retreat of as much as five billion dollars to 15 billion dollars.

And now TVL is back at USD 19 billion (18.97 billion) according to reports by Defi Llama.

Will this be enough to keep the price of the cryptocurrency high? Attention to take profits and in particular to the decisions of the Federal Reserve that will arrive at the end of January and which could give a further bearish jolt to cryptocurrencies.

Polygon (MATIC) rides the wave

MATIC this Sunday is just a little above parity at + 0.43% and worth 2.3450 USD, but in the last week it has scored an excellent + 17.62% and in three months it is up + 55.57% .

Is this the time to buy MATIC? Mmm… Maybe you should be careful when a cryptocurrency is highly valued, take profits are always around the corner in this slice of the financial world.

Compared to January 2021, the growth of MATIC is nothing short of extraordinary with more than seven thousand percent.

The other cryptocurrencies that shine

Keeping super speculative cryptocurrencies aside, here is a concise list of those that have performed better than the rest of the altcoin market in the last 7 days.

Binance coin (BNB): + 14.81% at 7 days;

Cardano (ADA): + 16.5% at 7 days;

Polkadot (DOT): + 17.48%;

Avalanche (AVAX): + 11.27%;

Near Protocol: + 45.57%.

The latter appears to be the winner of all, with a leap per market cap that brings it to 16th place. The question to ask is whether it will resist.